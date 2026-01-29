JK Cement Ltd. Crosses 31 MTPA Capacity with Commissioning of Buxar Plant; Becomes India's 5th Largest Grey Cement Player

NewsVoir

Buxar (Bihar) [India], January 29: JK Cement Ltd., one of India's leading cement manufacturers, today announced the commissioning of its new state-of-the-art Grey Cement plant in Buxar, Bihar, marking a major milestone in the company's growth journey. With this addition, JK Cement's total production capacity now stands at 31.26 million tonnes per annum (MTPA), taking the company past the 30 MTPA mark. With this expansion, JK Cement now ranks among the top five Grey Cement manufacturers in India, strengthening its national footprint and reinforcing its long-term growth strategy.

Commenting on the strategic achievement, Dr. Raghavpat Singhania, Managing Director, JK Cement, said, "Crossing 31 MTPA is a significant turning point in JK Cement's expansion and demonstrates the scale, resilience, and aspirations of our company. In addition to making a significant contribution to Bihar's development vision, the commissioning of our Buxar plant represents a strategic step towards expanding our national footprint. We are committed to developing top-notch manufacturing capabilities that boost India's infrastructure development and generate long-term benefits for local communities."

The Buxar plant, with a capacity of 3 MTPA, is spread across 100 acres and is strategically located on the Patna-Buxar highway, enabling faster and more efficient distribution across the state and adjoining regions. While JK Cement entered the Bihar market last year through supplies from its Prayagraj plant, the Buxar facility will now allow the company to serve the region locally, with deliveries possible within 24 hours across the state.

Sharing his views on the expansion, Mr. Madhavkrishna Singhania, Joint Managing Director & CEO, JK Cement, added, "JK Cement is now among India's top five producers of grey cement after the Buxar plant commissioning. Our capacity to serve Bihar locally, more effectively, and on a larger scale is strengthened by this facility. Although we had already entered the Bihar market last year using Prayagraj supplies, local manufacturing now enables us to be nearer to our clients and significantly raise service standards throughout the state. Buxar places us at the center of this chance to promote sustainable growth for both the company and the region in Bihar, a high-growth market with strong infrastructure momentum."

The new facility is a strategic step in supporting Bihar's development vision, ensuring faster access to superior quality cement for infrastructure, housing and commercial projects. About ₹500 crore has been invested by the company in the project. Commercial production started on January 29, 2026, after construction started in March 2025. In addition to drawing ancillary industries to the area, the plant is anticipated to create a sizable number of direct and indirect jobs, bolstering the local economy and industrial ecosystem.

About JK Cement Ltd.

JK Cement Ltd. is among India's top manufacturers of Grey and White Cement, and home-building solutions globally. For over five decades, JKCement has contributed to India's infrastructure through product quality, customer focus, and technology leadership, beginning with its flagship grey cement unit in Nimbahera, Rajasthan, in May 1975.

The Company's Grey Cement capacity is 31.26 MTPA, making it a leading manufacturer with a strong presence across 15 states, especially in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh. With a total White Cement and Wall Putty Capacity of 3.05 MTPA, JK White Cement is sold in 36 countries around the globe.

The Company has a strong international presence with two subsidiaries, JK Cement Works Fujairah FZC and JK White Cement (Africa) Ltd. In 2023, JKCement launched JKMaxx Paints, offering wall, wood, and metal finishes. In the same year, JKCement expanded into construction chemicals with JK Profix, a waterproofing line, and also entered the Ready-Mix Concrete segment with JK Super Concrete, serving Delhi NCR and set for nationwide growth.

For more information, please visit JK Cement: www.jkcement.com

