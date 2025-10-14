Jockey Marks Retail Milestone with Launch of 1500th Exclusive Brand store in India

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 14: Page Industries, the exclusive licensee of JOCKEY International Inc. (USA), today announced the opening of its 1500th Jockey Exclusive Brand Store (EBS) in India; a major milestone in the brand's ongoing retail evolution. The store features a modern layout designed to appeal to a younger, style-conscious audience and offers a comprehensive range of apparel and innerwear for men, women, and children.

From its first store in India in 1995, to now reaching 1500 exclusive outlets, Jockey has steadily expanded its retail footprint, evolving from a trusted innerwear brand into a comprehensive lifestyle brand, catering to the growing demand for comfort-driven, fashion-forward essentials. The brand continues to define what everyday comfort and style mean for India. Jockey's expansive presence is a testament to its inclusive retail strategy and deep market understanding. By combining youthful, modern designs with enhanced in-store experience, the brand is steadily progressing along a retail path that resonates with today's consumer preferences.

Ankur Sharma, Chief Retail Officer, Page Industries , said, "We are thrilled to reach this incredible milestone of 1500 stores in India. This achievement is a testament to our consumer's love and franchisees' trust in the brand. This marks another step forward in our mission to redefine comfort and style in everyday essentials. We remain committed to expanding our presence across the country, ensuring that our products align with the evolving preferences of our consumers."

With a strategic emphasis on both offline and online channels, Jockey continues to reinforce its position as a leader in the Indian apparel market. The opening of its 1500th store, along with a strong presence across metros, tier II and III cities, highlights the brand's commitment to delivering unmatched quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

Page Industries Ltd is the exclusive licensee of JOCKEY International Inc. (USA) for manufacture, distribution and marketing of the JOCKEY® brand in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Oman, Qatar, Maldives, Bhutan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and UAE. Page Industries is also the exclusive licensee of Speedo International Ltd. for the manufacture, marketing and distribution of the Speedo brand in India and Nepal.

For further information, please visit www.jockeyindia.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)