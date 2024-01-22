Jogani Reinforcement's Crack Control Technology- Fiber Glass Mesh get Engineer's appreciation in World of Concrete Show

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 22: India's well appreciated brand Jogani Reinforcement was highly appreciated at the leading and most influential concrete show in India for their high-quality fibre mesh products, waterproofing mesh, engineering fabrics and innovative crack control technologies.

Recently, Jogani Reinforcement, the industry's leading supplier of fiber glass mesh products, received unprecedented accolades from national and international engineers for showcasing their innovative crack control Jogani mesh products and technologies in commercial concrete and masonry construction sector, at the World of Concrete Show 2023, India.

Regarded as an excellent exhibition platform, WOC is the world's largest and the leading podium that features advanced construction and concrete solutions and related equipment in the infrastructure development industry. The three-day annual global tradeshow, aimed to help construction professionals connect with suppliers, manufacturers, and industry experts to exchange ideas, knowledge, and insights, was held in Mumbai, from 18th-20th Oct 2023. The event always attracts a varied profile of visitors, including builders, contractors, project managers, architects, and most importantly, structure, civil and leading planning engineers from private and government sectors.

It was Jogani Reinforcement's crack control fiber glass mesh that stole the spotlight at the event among all stakeholders. Jogani's innovative plaster mesh products, known for their unparalleled durability, and remarkable tensile strength, garnered widespread recognition.

Speaking to the media, the top management officials said. "Our products have been a game-changer in the Indian building and construction sector, offering a tangible solution to the persistent challenges of crack control. We utilize an advanced technology, in our crack-control fiber glass mesh products, thus making it compatible with both cement and gypsum base plasters and constructions. Our reinforced engineering products are a versatile choice for applications in various applications like rcc- masonary joints, consealed area joints, waterproofing, cement articles and architectural object construction."

Construction engineers who attended the event were deeply impressed by this well needed technology presented by Jogani Reinforcement. Another USP of Jogani's waterproofing mesh that fascinated the interest of national and international engineers was its alkaline resistance properties and user-friendliness. The Jogani glass fiber mesh was lightweight, easy to use, easy to cut and lies flat. It can reduce not only cracks but cost of constructions.

Jogani Reinforcement's fiber mesh has a range of applications in construction. Moreover, crack-control fiiber glass mesh has more ductility and durabiliy. Available in various sizes, it can be effectively used in difficult areas like waterproofing concrete roofs, balconies, RCC masonry joints, terraces, and concealed spaces. The easy-to-use waterproofing mesh by Jogani Reinforcement strengthens the waterproofing, reducing water absorbency. Additionally, due to its sealing properties, Jogani Reinforcement's fibreglass mesh provides extra reinforcement, making it ideal for thermal insulation and crack resistance in building construction. What's more, the mesh won't discolour the render, making it suitable for stabilization and reinforcement applications. Sustainability and durability are two key factors for green construction. Next challenge for civil engineers is to manage environment care and ever growing need for buildings and infrastructures. Jogani Reinforcement committed to support industry by providing crack control solutions for this mammoth challenge of our time.

The company during the three -day event reached new heights and unlocked a world of possibilities at World of Concrete India. The team not only generated substantial leads but also forged some valuable partnerships, thereby establishing the brand as a construction industry leader.

www.joganireinforcement.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)