Johnson Controls introduces scalable liquid cooling solution for India's high-density data centers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 10: Johnson Controls, the global leader in smart, safe, healthy, and sustainable buildings, announced the launch of its Silent-Aire Coolant Distribution platform expanding its thermal management portfolio to meet the growing demands of high-density data centers in India. The new CDUs offer scalable liquid-cooling capacities ranging from 500kW to over 10MW, with flexible configurations that suit any data center deployment. Units can be installed in-row or along the whitespace perimeter, supporting diverse liquid-cooling and hybrid designs. This versatility ensures precise, efficient cooling across a spectrum of high-performance environments in India, from edge-based inference to full-scale AI factories.

To maximise uptime, efficiency and space constraints, the system offers built-in component redundancy with up to three heat exchangers and three pumps in one system, an innovation that minimises the need for additional units, saving valuable space and supporting uptime needs of data center professionals. Further bolstering system performance, advanced control capabilities enable each unit to operate independently or in unison, automatically adapting to rapid fluctuations in cooling demand or component failures without manual intervention. Together, these features represent a significant advantage over other options and the perfect solution in land-constrained markets like Mumbai, Chennai, and Hyderabad, while contributing meaningfully to India's broader climate goals.

India's data center capacity is projected to exceed 9,000 MW by 2030. Against this backdrop, the opportunity and requirement for energy efficient technologies is immense.'

"As digital adoption and AI applications grow exponentially, denser chips are generating unprecedented heat, making cooling innovation a critical priority.," said Arun Awasthy, President & Managing Director, Johnson Controls, India. "Today, advanced cooling has become as much a sustainability imperative, as it is a performance need. This new CDU platform brings a flexible, scalable, and intelligent approach to liquid cooling, and vastly helps facility managers. Moreover, it reflects our continued commitment to support India's data center growth while aligning with its broader net-zero ambitions," he added.

This launch builds on Johnson Controls' broad portfolio of existing Silent-Aire, York and M & M Carnot thermal management products that serve data centers worldwide. By adopting Johnson Controls' comprehensive thermal management solutions, owners and operators can significantly improve total facility efficiency through the company's innovation, scalability and consistency. Since 2020, large data centers have typically had to divert more than 30% of their energy consumption to cooling and other non-IT functions. With solutions that reduce non-IT energy consumption by nearly 50%.

Johnson Controls delivers an integrated approach for data center customers, supporting the full lifecycle of building operations. From thermal management and building automation to fire protection, physical security, energy efficiency, and digitally connected services, the company's solutions work seamlessly together to enable intelligent, high-performance environments. This technology is backed by a global network of more than 40,000 field and service technicians, ensuring dependable maintenance, rapid parts delivery and consistent service worldwide.

Johnson Controls manufactures Silent-Aire CDUs at facilities across Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. With over 1.8 million square feet of global production floorspace, this footprint enables the delivery of consistent, modular solutions that meet global standards of reliability and quality. As data center requirements evolve, this allows customers to benefit from flexible, scalable offerings that adapt seamlessly to regional requirements while maintaining the same high levels of performance, service and design integrity across geographies.

In 2025, Johnson Controls was named a top thermal management provider for data centers by ABI Research, recognizing its excellence in innovation, implementation and customer-centric approach as well as named to the Fortune Change the World list for its YORK® YVAM Air-Cooled Magnetic Bearing chiller for its market-leading capabilities that reduce power consumption by 40%, consume zero on-site water and operate at low noise levels, demonstrating how advanced technology can drive sustainability and deliver meaningful societal benefits.

