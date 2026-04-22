JSW One launches One Helix Pipes & Tubes to leverage the rising demand from the construction & infrastructure sector

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 22: JSW One Platforms, a tech-first B2B e-commerce marketplace serving India's manufacturing and construction MSMEs, today announced the launch of One Helix Pipes & Tubes, its latest private brand designed to deliver high-quality, reliable steel pipes and tubes for industrial and construction applications.

The launch marks another step in JSW One Platforms' strategy to expand its private brand portfolio, aimed at providing Individual House Builders (IHBs), MSMEs & industrial buyers with trusted materials supported by strong supply chains and competitive pricing.

India's steel pipes and tubes market is estimated at ~11 million tonnes annually, driven by demand from infrastructure projects, construction activity, water distribution networks, and industrial applications. According to a study by Grand View Research, the sector is projected to reach USD 12.8 billion by 2033, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 7.1% between 2026 and 2033, supported by continued urbanisation and government-led infrastructure investments.

Against this backdrop, One Helix Pipes & Tubes aims to address the needs of customers seeking consistent quality, dependable supply, and transparent pricing across construction, infrastructure, engineering, and fabrication sectors.

Parth Jindal, Chairman, JSW One Platforms, said, "India's infrastructure growth is highlighting persistent inefficiencies in how construction materials are sourced, particularly in fragmented categories where consistency and reliability remain uneven. The next phase of expansion will require more organised, transparent, and scalable supply ecosystems. By combining manufacturing strength with a technology-led distribution model, JSW One is working to address this shift. The launch of One Helix Pipes & Tubes reflects our effort to bring greater standardisation and trust to critical material categories."

Initially available in the southern states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu, One Helix Pipes & Tubes will cater to MSMEs, IHBs, distributors, fabricators, contractors, and EPC companies. The product range includes ERW structural hollow sections in rectangular, square, and round profiles, with plans to expand the portfolio across India over time.

Gaurav Sachdeva, Joint Managing Director & CEO, JSW One Platforms, added, "Pipes and tubes remain a category where customers often face inconsistencies in quality, pricing, and availability. With One Helix Pipes & Tubes, we aim to reduce that uncertainty by integrating assured manufacturing, tighter supply-chain control and platform-led distribution. Our focus is to deepen such categories, so procurement becomes more predictable and efficient for MSMEs, contractors, and industrial buyers."

Products under One Helix Pipes & Tubes will be manufactured using 100% primary steel hot-rolled coils and will conform to stringent quality norms, including BIS standards such as IS 4923 and IS 1161.

The brand will leverage JSW One's digital marketplace and supply chain network to provide consistent availability, quality assurance and timely delivery across markets.

JSW One currently serves 90,000+ MSMEs and businesses across India, providing access to industrial materials, financing solutions, and supply chain services through its digital platform.

About JSW One Platforms

JSW One is a tech-first B2B e-commerce platform built to serve India's construction and manufacturing MSMEs with a comprehensive suite of offerings ranging from procurement and credit to fulfilment and private brands. The platform leverages the JSW Group's deep expertise in steel and cement, alongside proprietary technology and financing tools, to deliver an end-to-end digital experience.

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