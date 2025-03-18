Justo Clinches Double Victory at ET Realty Awards 2025: Property Consultant of the Year & Property Consultant of the Year (Residential)

SMPL

New Delhi [India], March 18: Justo Realfintech Limited, a leading real estate advisory firm, proudly announces its double triumph at the prestigious ET Realty Awards 2025, securing the coveted titles of Property Consultant of the Year and Property Consultant of the Year (Residential) for the second consecutive year. This remarkable achievement underscores Justo's industry leadership and unwavering commitment to innovation, client-centric solutions, and excellence in real estate consulting.

The ET Realty Awards honor organizations and professionals making a significant impact in the real estate sector. Justo's consecutive win highlights its relentless pursuit of excellence, leveraging deep market insights, pushing boundaries in developer collaborations, and using data-driven strategies to amplify sales and drive growth.

"We are incredibly honored to receive these accolades from ET Realty. Winning these awards back-to-back is a testament to our team's hard work, dedication, and passion for redefining property consulting in India. Our focus on trust, transparency, and technology-led solutions has been pivotal in building lasting client relationships and driving sustained success. With a client retention ratio of over 80 percent, we take pride in consistently delivering value and exceeding expectations," said Pushpamitra Das, Founder/Director of Justo Realfintech Limited.

"Our success is not just about closing deals but about creating lasting value for our developer partners and clients. We leverage differentiated marketing and sales strategies to build developer equity and accelerate sales for their products, ensuring sustainable growth and market leadership," added Satya Mahapatra, CMO of Justo Realfintech Limited.

By focusing on innovation and collaboration, JUSTO is helping shape the future of the real estate sector, ensuring developers meet both immediate and long-term goals. The firm's recognition as Property Consultant of the Year underscores its strategic excellence, while the Residential category award showcases its tailored approach to meeting the evolving needs of homeowners and investors.

Looking ahead, Justo aims to further expand its service offerings and continue setting new industry benchmarks. The company remains committed to harnessing technology and market intelligence to deliver unparalleled value to its clients and partners. With a team of 450+ and offices in Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad, Nashik, and Kolhapur, along with upcoming expansions in Bangalore, Hyderabad and Dubai, Justo is poised to strengthen its presence and impact across key markets.

For more information about Justo's services, visit www.justo.co.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)