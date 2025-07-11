KALKI Unveils Its Boldest Chapter Yet with Grammy-Nominated Artist Raja Kumari

HT Syndication

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 11: When KALKI, one of India's beloved luxury fashion houses, joined hands with global music icon and unapologetic style force Raja Kumari, it wasn't just to design a capsule collection -- it was to make a statement. The KALKI x Raja Kumari collaboration is a movement that shifts the rules of couture with a vision rooted in inclusivity, heritage, and high-voltage glamour.

Launching on 11th July, this powerful partnership goes beyond fashion into music and message. For the collection, Raja Kumari has created a special version of her original track, LA INDIA -- Spotify Link a sonic tribute to origin, identity, and global pride. The track has been reimagined exclusively for the KALKI x Raja Kumari collaboration, incorporating the collection's spirit into every beat. LA INDIA is a fierce anthem of being "Made in India" and made for the world with lyrics that declare, "No matter where I'm from, they'll always know I'm Made in India." The message resonates deeply with the capsule's core themes - a celebration of cultural roots, a fearless, global-minded identity, and authentic storytelling that honours every shape, every presence, and every woman.

Raja Kumari has also filmed a special music video in collaboration with KALKI, where she's seen wearing pieces from her co-created collection with KALKI.

Born from a shared mission to create space where everybody belongs, this capsule reimagines Indian luxury fashion through a bold, modern, and unafraid lens. Raja Kumari, Grammy-nominated rapper, cultural disruptor, and icon of self-expression, steps into the role of co-creator, not a muse. She brings her global desi aesthetic, her signature fire, and her persistent belief that fashion must celebrate you, all of you.

Together, KALKI and Raja Kumari present a capsule that bridges centuries of Indian artistry with the fearless energy of the world's runways. The silhouettes are fierce yet fluid, featuring corseted gowns with dramatic drapes, fusion saris enriched by capes and cuts, and lehengas that flirt with rebellion.

This collection praises visibility at its root, for the woman who's always been the muse but never the sample size. Every design starts with body inclusivity as a non-negotiable - not an afterthought, not a checkbox, but a foundation. From sculpted velvets to liquid satins, from high-slit gowns to sheer overlays that glide like a second skin, each piece is tailored to empower, whether you're on stage, at a sangeet, or simply owning your presence.

Visually, the collection stuns with deep jewel tones of oxblood, berry, and wine, representing mystery and opulence. Earthy neutrals and soft blushes ground the more dramatic silhouettes, while flashes of platinum and gold bring a futuristic shimmer. Signature elements such as thigh-high slits, statement sleeves, sculpted drapes, and jewelled bodices make it instantly red-carpet-ready. It clearly expresses that you don't have to shrink to fit into couture, but the couture should rise to meet you.

But beyond the silhouettes and shimmer lies something more powerful: intention. Every thread, cut, and contour was designed to represent women in their fullness - culturally, emotionally, and physically. And in an industry long dominated by ideals that felt unreachable, the KALKI x Raja Kumari collection presents a bold alternative - fashion that fits, flatters, and frees.

The capsule collection's price spans INR 40,000 - INR 70,000 and is available online at kalkifashion.com and KALKI's flagship stores. The brand's decision to price every piece equally, regardless of size, sets it apart even further because self-expression should never come with a premium.

Talking about the collection, Raja Kumari shares, "This collection is a celebration of identity, power, and heritage. We've created something for the main characters, the rule-breakers, the glam goddesses. This is Desi luxury on a global frequency. I hope every woman who wears these pieces feels seen, celebrated, and unstoppable."

KALKI's design team also backs the sentiment, stating, "With Raja Kumari, we were rethinking what luxury could feel like. This collection breaks moulds while honouring our roots. It's tradition with swagger, couture with a heartbeat."

In a world asking for louder individuality, deeper representation, and unapologetic beauty, KALKI x Raja Kumari resets the tone entirely. This isn't just a capsule collection. It's a cultural declaration.

Now live online and in stores - explore the collection and stay tuned to our social media for more updates and behind-the-scenes moments.

ABOUT KALKI

KALKI is a premium Indian fashion brand that seamlessly fuses traditional craftsmanship with contemporary aesthetics. Headquartered in Mumbai, the brand specializes in bridal couture, occasion wear, and Indo-western ensembles, distinguished by intricate hand embroidery, luxurious textiles, and refined silhouettes. With a growing retail presence across India and international pop-ups, KALKI caters to a global clientele seeking modern interpretations of heritage fashion.

