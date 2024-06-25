Kalpita Technologies Celebrates 6 Years of Innovation with an Exciting Anniversary Extravaganza

PNN

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 25: Kalpita Technologies, an outcome-focused IT company aimed at delivering unique, reliable, and innovative software solutions, celebrated a significant milestone, marking a successful six-year journey with more than 100 attendees. This highlights a phenomenal journey of growth, disruption, and dedication to empowering businesses through cutting-edge technology. The zealous event was filled with moments of appreciation, team building, and a glimpse into the company's exciting future.

The anniversary event was graced by prominent dignitaries like Sanjay, Chairman and President of e-Cosmos India Private Limited, Sudesh, Founder of Togglr, Devendran, General Manager at BSNL, Rebecca, Senior Director, SAP at Capgemini, Shanker Agarwal, Founder & CEO of Dataabsolute Technologies, Saravanan, CoE at Confidential, Netherlands, and Shobana, Consultant, Netherlands.

Kube G, Co-founder and CEO of Kalpita Technologies says, "We are incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together in these past six years. It has been a fantastic journey of revolutionizing the software landscape with cloud-based solutions that empower modern-day businesses. Our employees are the heart and soul of our success, and this celebration is a tribute to their dedication, innovation, and unwavering commitment to excellence. We are excited to unveil our vision for the future and continue to empower businesses with cutting-edge software solutions and create a thriving future together."

As the company moves further in the journey, Kalpita Technologies extends its Bangalore office by inaugurating one more floor by adding 3500 sq. ft (3rd floor) to its existing 3500 sq. ft (4th floor) with a total seating capacity of 120. This new office space is designed to enhance the work experience for our employees with additions like a privacy pod, rejuvenation station, and conference room among other attractions. Also, this year the company is set to invest in stakeholder engagement, a learning work culture through exclusive training sessions, and a strong workforce through freshers' drive and delivery. Kalpita Technologies aims to strengthen the company's foundation for continued innovation and success in the years to come.

About Kalpita Technologies:

Kalpita Technologies is a Bangalore-based, core IT company that delivers unique, reliable, and innovative software solutions to small and large businesses using an agile approach to rapid software delivery. The company is a Microsoft Gold partner specializing in custom software development, staff augmentation, product development, and software maintenance.

