Kalyani-#Fashion wala celebration launch of K-Longerie fashion range

New Delhi [India], November 18: Established in 1995, Kalyani started its extraordinary journey. With a visionary zeal, the founders, Suresh Kumar Gulati and Jaspal Sachdeva, embarked on a mission to elevate Kalyani into an advancing force of the Indian market. Their relentless dedication has transformed aspirations into reality. Originating from the baseline, Kalyani stands today as the most prestigious and well-known innerwear Brand. Renowned for its quality, Kalyani has ascended to become one of the most reputable and celebrated brands in the market.

In a constantly changing fashion scene, Kalyani flexibly adapts to new trends, adjusting their production to meet the growing needs of an ever-changing audience. They stay in tune with the shifting styles and preferences, reflecting the choices of today's youth. By listening to their customers, they're dedicated to evolving the designs, making sure they match the dreams and needs of those they serve.

Kalyani Innerwear Marks the Festive Season with the Launch of Its New "K Lingerie Campaign - Fashion Wala Celebration" Collection.

Kalyani Innerwear, a leading Indian lingerie brand, brings forth a gift to enhance your life with comfort, confidence, and carefree moments. The all-new "K Lingerie Campaign - Fashion Wala Celebration" is set to celebrate the Diwali festival and the onset of the wedding season, inviting you to join the revelry.

In this new collection, Kalyani Innerwear has brought a multitude of unique garments for you, keeping in mind your innermost needs. Guided by the visionary 2nd generation leadership of directors Ketan Gulati and Garvit Sachdeva, Kalyani embodies the essence of 'Comfort, Confidence, and Carefreeness.

This collection ensures your inner comfort and peace of mind, ensuring your inner self feels at ease and stress-free!

Kalyani Innerwear set its sights on premium lingerie production with the aim of providing extreme comfort and support to every woman in India. The company has been experiencing significant growth over the past 28 years, and as a result, we now boast a pan-India network with over 300 distributor channels and a presence in 50,000+ retail outlets.

