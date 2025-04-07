Kamiliant's Bold New Campaign Unveiled - "Naam Hai Kamiliant, Kaam Hai Toughness"

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7: Established in 2014, Kamiliant is synonymous with durability, globally inspired luggage built for rugged travel. Designed for durability and style, Kamiliant luggage offers travelers reliable, tough, and affordable gear.

With its first-ever TVC campaign, Kamiliant makes a bold debut, showcasing resilience and performance like never before. The campaign will showcase a two part TVC series that highlight Kamiliant's ability to endure even the harshest conditions, featuring Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff and actress Tamannaah Bhatia in an adrenaline-fueled demonstration of Kamiliant's toughness.

In the first TVC unveiled to the audience, the scene unfolds aboard a fast-moving train, where Tamannaah confidently enters and declares, "Naam hai Tamannaah, kaam hai tabahi," before tossing a Kamiliant bag towards Tiger. The twist? The bag contains a remote-activated explosive. As Tamannaah presses the button, the bag withstands a powerful blast, launching through the train window and shattering glass across the platform. But when it lands, the Kamiliant bag remains completely intact-scratch-free and undamaged. Impressed, Tiger delivers the campaign's powerful tagline: "Naam Hai Kamiliant, Kaam Hai Toughness."

The TVC brings Kamiliant's core promise to life-ensuring that no matter the journey, your luggage gives you the most seamless experience. Designed for smart and fearless travellers, Kamiliant offers international warranty coverage, making it the ultimate companion for any adventure. The second TVC has been shot as a fun spoof of popular and widely appreciated Indian period films.

The campaign will be amplified across television, digital, outdoor, and social media platforms, ensuring that Kamiliant's message of strength reaches travellers across India. Through high-impact storytelling and a wide appeal, Kamiliant continues to redefine what it means to travel tough and stylish.

Speaking about the campaign, Anushree Tainwala, Executive Director Marketing, Samsonite South Asia said, "This campaign truly captures the essence of Kamiliant-tough, stylish, and ready for anything. Kamiliant is designed to be the trusted companion for modern travellers, offering a unique blend of global aesthetics, durability, and affordability in one unbeatable package."

Adding to this, Prateek Bharadwaj, Chief Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas, said, "This campaign takes Kamiliant into a playful, cinematic world where our suitcases become the unexpected hero. Through quirky, filmy scenarios, we're showcasing the surprising toughness of Kamiliant in a way that's as entertaining as it is memorable. We wanted to show that Kamiliant can handle just about anything - with a touch of fun and Bollywood flair."

With this bold new campaign, Kamiliant proves once again that no matter where your adventures take you, your Kamiliant will always be as tough as you are.

Facts (Name of the agencies):

PR AGENCY: Frangipani Communications

CREATIVE AGENCY: Lowe Lintas

Director: Manoj Pillai

Production House: Thinkpot

Link to the 1st campaign TVC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=yyejHbEYPg4.

Established in 2014, Kamiliant is a sub-brand of American Tourister, which is owned by Samsonite renowned for its durable, globally inspired products. Drawing inspiration from the colours and resilience of the chameleon, the brand's philosophy is to offer luggage that is colourful, tough, and reliable, reflecting the personality of travellers and supporting them during their adventures. Kamiliant luggage is designed for travellers who need reliable, resilient gear that can withstand the rigors of global adventures.

