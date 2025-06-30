Karix, a Subsidiary of Tanla, Elevates Senior Leadership to Strengthen Enterprise Communication

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 30: Karix, India's leading enterprise mobile engagement and communications provider and a subsidiary of Tanla, has elevated several senior leaders who have consistently demonstrated exceptional performance and strategic impact. These appointments further strengthen Karix's leadership team as the company drives the next phase of growth in enterprise communication.

With over 25 years of expertise, Karix serves more than 2,000 enterprise customers across key industries such as banking, financial services, government, automotive, retail, and e-commerce. Backed by robust, scalable cloud infrastructure and world-class security standards, Karix is recognized as the largest and most trusted player in the mobile engagement sector.

Karix's market leadership has been consistently recognized through prestigious industry accolades. For the second consecutive year, Karix was named 'Meta Growth Partner of the Year,' reflecting its innovation and impact as Meta's premier partner for conversational solutions on WhatsApp.The company has also received global recognition, including the Best Enterprise Partnership and Best Messaging Enterprise Product awards at Messaging & SMS World, London.

As seamless, omnichannel messaging and advanced solutions like RCS become increasingly critical, Karix continues to set industry benchmarks and enable enterprises to deliver smarter, more personalized customer experiences.

Karix has elevated and transitioned a distinguished group of senior leaders who will report to Deepak Goyal, CEO of Karix:

-Sonia Kaul, Chief Solutions Officer: A strategic leader who has played a pivotal role in building the OTT vertical and advancing the success of the WhatsApp platform. In this role, she will focus on enterprise-wide adoption of conversation-enabled automation. By utilizing Karix's OTT platform and AI across different channels, she will unlock significant value for businesses, boosting growth through scalable user experiences.

-Randhir Marwa, Chief Product and Technology Officer: A visionary leader who transformed platform architecture and championed the adoption of cutting-edge technologies. Randhir will spearhead the creation of innovative products and services to elevate user experience. His core mission is to drive business growth by transforming platform architecture and accelerating the adoption of cutting-edge technology.

-Mihir Gandhi, Chief Revenue Officer: An accomplished sales strategist with a proven track record of driving revenue growth through deep market insight and customer-focused leadership, Mihir has played a key role in establishing Karix as a market leader in India. Going forward, he will oversee revenue generation in West, South, and East India, and expansion into Southeast Asia and other new geographies.

-Sidhant Sachdev, Chief Revenue Officer: A consistently high-impact leader who has been pivotal in accelerating Karix's market expansion. With this elevation, Sidhant will oversee revenue from North India and Government sectors, along with expansion into the Middle East and LATAM regions.

-Sriram Vinjamuri, Chief Customer Officer: A committed leader fostering customer success and service excellence with extensive experience in ensuring seamless customer engagement and impact from onboarding through retention. Sriram has been transitioned to lead customer success & operations, to drive focussed initiatives for enhanced customer experience, operational efficiency and lifetime value.

Deepak Goyal, CEO, Karix, commented: "Enterprise communication is evolving rapidly, and strong leadership is critical to staying ahead. These recent promotions reflect the proven capabilities and dedication of our senior management team, whose collective expertise has been instrumental in Karix's success. As part of the Tanla group, we are uniquely positioned to leverage combined strengths and resources to accelerate innovation and expand our market presence. I believe this leadership team will drive exceptional value for our customers and fuel the next phase of growth in enterprise communication."

With this strengthened leadership team and a track record of industry-leading innovation, Karix is well positioned to accelerate growth and deliver advanced, scalable communication solutions that meet the demands of today's enterprise customers.

About Karix

Karix is a leading Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) provider enabling enterprises to drive meaningful customer interactions across traditional and emerging digital channels. With 25+ years of industry leadership, Karix empowers brands to deliver secure, seamless, and intelligent communications at scale -- across SMS, WhatsApp, RCS, Truecaller, voice, email, and more.

As a wholly owned subsidiary of Tanla Platforms Ltd., Karix combines deep telecom expertise, innovation-first thinking, and a collaborative approach to help enterprises unlock growth, trust, and engagement in real time. With a robust ecosystem of partnerships and integrations, Karix supports 2000+ enterprises in delivering measurable impact across industries.

Safe Harbor

This document may contain forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding future business strategies, partnerships, product offerings, market expansion, and expected performance. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections and involve inherent risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to various factors including changes in market conditions, regulatory developments, customer requirements, or technological advancements. Karix and its parent company, Tanla Platforms Ltd., undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances, unless required by applicable law.

