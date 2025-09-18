Karnataka Grameena Bank partners with Fyno to take full Control of its Customer Communications Strategy

HT Syndication

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sptember 18: Fyno, an intelligent communications hub, has announced today that Karnataka Grameena Bank (KGB), one of India's largest Regional Rural Banks, has chosen its platform to fully manage its customer communication infrastructure. With Fyno's vendor-agnostic platform, the bank remains adaptable in an evolving regulatory and digital environment, delivering secure, compliant, reliable, and scalable customer communication. This gives them full visibility, enhances deliverability, and simplifies operations.

With Fyno's purpose-built communications hub for BFSI, Karnataka Grameena Bank can now track every message from the point of trigger to final delivery, ensuring complete visibility and control. It has also helped in achieving autonomy in provider management, faster telecom integration in under 24 hours, and up to 100% message deliverability through smart channel routing, without compromising on regulatory compliance.

"Karnataka Grameena Bank's adoption of Fyno's intelligent communications hub is a perfect example of how BFSI institutions can future-proof their customer communication infrastructure," said Aniketh Jain, CEO, Fyno. "By centralising control, KGB has gained the flexibility to adapt in real time while maintaining compliance and data security. This partnership demonstrates how technology can transform customer engagement into a seamless, trusted, and value-driven experience."

This collaboration with Fyno will centralise Karnataka Grameena Bank's previously siloed communication systems into an intelligent communications hub, enabling real-time monitoring, end-to-end compliance, and a single source of truth for governance. All SMS communications for KGB are now managed on Fyno, with a unified dashboard providing real-time insights into vendor performance, analytics, deliverability, and channel engagement.

With direct telco integration, Fyno will also help KGB streamline template creation and approvals, reconciliation with triggering systems, workflows, and message routing across channels, ensuring consistency, compliance, and accurate billing. This has helped the bank cut costs, enhance customer experience, and save time.

Through this partnership, KGB plans to go beyond SMS to cover all digital channels, like WhatsApp, RCS, Push, Email, and In-app messaging, giving the bank one unified platform to manage every customer communication touchpoint. With Fyno, KGB has consolidated multiple teams and systems into one centralised hub, gaining complete ownership of its customer communication stack while ensuring full compliance and control at scale.

About Fyno

Fyno, founded in 2022, is an intelligent communications hub that empowers banks and financial institutions to take full ownership of their customer communication stack. Its vendor-agnostic, compliance-first platform centralises orchestration, consent, and observability across all customer communication channels such as SMS, email, WhatsApp, IVR, push, and more, with over 100 integrations. Unlike CPaaS vendors, Fyno operates as a pure technology partner, independent of messaging volumes, giving institutions complete flexibility to manage their providers, channels, and logic. Its platform helps enterprises cut messaging costs up to 30%, reduce engineering effort by 90%, and maintain 100% compliance with RBI, TRAI, and DPDP regulations. Trusted by Karnataka Grameena Bank, LendingKart, Protium, Scripbox, and 50 more enterprises, Fyno is backed by $3.89 million from 3one4 Capital and Arkam Ventures.

