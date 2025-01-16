Kedaara Capital Announces a $350mn+ Strategic Investment in Impetus Technologies, a leading provider of Data, Analytics, and Enterprise AI Solutions

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 16: Kedaara Capital, a leading private equity firm, has announced a $350mn+ strategic investment in Impetus Technologies. Impetus is a leading provider of Data, Analytics and AI solutions to marquee Fortune 500 clients across the US and Europe. Kedaara's investment is a testament to the company's differentiated approach to the Data and AI business, and its track record of strong organic growth. The strategic partnership is set to bolster Impetus' footprint in the rapidly growing market and drive further innovation.

Kedaara's investment ushers in an exciting new chapter of growth and innovation for the company,

enabling it to:

- Accelerate organic business growth on a global basis by leveraging Kedaara's global network and expertise

- Expand offerings in rapidly growing service lines including Gen AI and Advanced Analytics, and within LeapLogic™, its highly automated accelerator for Data Platform modernization

- Strengthen operational excellence, leveraging Kedaara's senior operating team comprising former CEOs with a proven track record of building market-leading businesses and creating significant value

Data and AI Services have become key across all industries as enterprises increasingly focus on leveraging data-driven insights to drive innovation and gain competitive differentiation. Gartner has forecasted this dynamic market segment to grow at a double-digit rate exceeding $500bn in the next few years. Impetus is uniquely positioned to deliver transformative outcomes in this high-growth environment and has established itself as a trusted partner in Data and AI solutions for large enterprises. Known for its superior engineering talent with deep domain expertise particularly in financial services, healthcare, and travel, Impetus has established a strong global footprint powered by over 3,000 team members consistently delivering exemplary results to its clients.

In addition to its Data, Analytics, and AI service offerings, Impetus' enterprise software product offerings include LeapLogic, a globally recognized Cloud and Data Migration accelerator, which enables businesses to accelerate transformation of legacy ETL, Data Warehouse, and Analytics systems to any Cloud environment with up to 95% automation, while ensuring business continuity and operational efficiency. Impetus' strong focus on innovation was recognized when it was named "Migration Partner of the Year" for the past two years by Databricks, a leading Data Platform provider. Impetus has established strong strategic global partnerships with a broad array of leading industry vendors including AWS, Databricks, Google Cloud, Microsoft, and Snowflake.

Impetus has fostered an innovation-driven, meritocratic culture that prioritizes ownership, customer- centricity, and delivery excellence, and has been recognized as a "Great Place to Work, India" for 10 consecutive years. The company continues to enhance its culture, striving to be an employer of choice through initiatives that prioritize employee growth, well-being, and engagement.

Sunish Sharma, Founder and Managing Partner at Kedaara, said "Data, Analytics and AI are key drivers for innovation in the technology landscape and represent some of the fastest growing markets, advancing transformation across industries. Impetus has established itself as a transformative provider of Data and AI solutions to distinguished clients with a team of highly skilled engineering talent. We are excited to collaborate with Ritu, Praveen and the entire team to unleash the next phase of growth, accelerate their global footprint, and further their mission of delivering cutting-edge solutions to drive impact.

Saakshi Gera, Director at Kedaara, said "Impetus' commitment towards client satisfaction coupled with a strong employee focused culture differentiates them from the competition. It is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the tailwinds in the Data and AI space. We will strive to continue the innovation driven culture fostered by Ritu, Praveen and the management team to propel Impetus to the next level."

"The age of data-driven strategic business advantage is upon us, and Impetus is at the forefront. The most successful business leaders today recognize data as their most valuable asset and strive to leverage it at the speed of their business, no matter where it resides," Praveen Kankariya, Founder and Executive Chairman of Impetus Technologies said. "The combined force of Kedaara's in-depth experience in scaling enterprise technology businesses and Impetus' tradition of innovation and services excellence in Data Modernization, Data Analytics, Cloud Computing, and Enterprise AI will enable customers to tap into the disruptive potential of their data and deliver superior business outcomes."

"We are excited to partner with Kedaara, whose value system, transparent and collaborative approach aligns with our core values, positioning them as a valuable strategic partner for Impetus. Kedaara can provide a strategic growth engine to tap into Impetus' true potential.", said Ritu Bapna, Co-founder and Executive Vice-Chairman of Impetus Technologies.

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, Quillon Partners and Kelley Drye & Warren served as legal counsels,

and Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu served as financial & tax advisor to Kedaara. Kirkland & Ellis and Linklaters served as legal counsels on acquisition financing matters.

Ernst & Young served as the exclusive sell-side transaction advisor, DLA Piper and Khaitan & Co. served as legal counsels, and SingerLewak served as tax advisor to Impetus Technologies.

About Impetus Technologies

Impetus Technologies enables the Intelligent Enterprise™ with innovative data engineering, cloud, and enterprise AI services and solutions. Impetus' expertise and elite engineering talent ensure certainty in delivery, solving the toughest challenges across industries. Impetus also offers tailored solutions for automated data platform modernization, cloud cost optimization, data platform creation, and data catalog upgrades to unlock data responsibly for GenAI. Impetus has evolved into an end-to-end data, AI and cloud engineering services focused player. It was one of the first IT services companies to enter the Big Data space and leveraged the same to build strong client relationships with marquee companies in a diverse set of industries. With the services business at its core, Impetus has also built an industry leading product franchise around its LeapLogic™ offering that automates data migration across a broad range of on-premises and cloud platforms. Impetus is known for its high-quality global talent base which is focused on driving growth, enhancing efficiency, and ensuring a competitive edge through continuous innovation and flawless, zero-defect delivery for its customers.

For more information about Impetus, please visit: https://www.impetus.com/

About Kedaara

Kedaara is an operationally oriented private equity firm pursuing control and minority investment opportunities in India. It currently manages over $6 billion through investments in several market-leading businesses across a variety of sectors including consumer, financial services, pharma/healthcare, and technology/business services. Kedaara's operating partner model comprises former CEOs with proven track records of building market-leading businesses, enabling them to realize their full potential. Since its inception, Kedaara has remained singularly dedicated to its stated strategy of focusing on investments built through trust-based relationships with best-in-class entrepreneurs and management teams across secular fast-growing end markets. Kedaara combines the strengths of a well-networked, highly experienced local investing and operating team, with the experience of their strategic partner, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, a global private equity firm whose investment model blends financial skills with operating expertise.

For more information about Kedaara, please visit: https://kedaara.com

For any questions, write to inquiry@impetus.com and contactus@kedaara.com. Follow Impetus Technologies on LinkedIn and Kedaara Capital on LinkedIn for the latest updates. The following companies referenced in this release are publicly traded corporations: AWS (NASDAQ: AMZN), Google Cloud (NASDAQ: GOOG), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW).

