Kellton Celebrates Sony LIV's Unmatched User Experience and Transformative Impact on the Asia Cup 2025

PRNewswire

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 12: Kellton (NSE: KELLTONTEC) (BSE: 519602), a global leader in AI and digital transformation, extends heartfelt congratulations to one of India's most iconic OTT platforms for delivering an unmatched user experience during the Asia Cup 2025, a landmark that reinforces its position as a pioneer in digital entertainment and live sports streaming.

Behind the scenes, Kellton's expertise in cloud-native engineering, low-latency streaming, and large-scale digital transformation has powered this platform by enabling seamless delivery of every ball, every run, and every roar, ensuring fans across geographies stay connected without disruption. By enabling scalability, security, and speed, Kellton is proud to help set a new global benchmark for digital sports broadcasting.

This milestone also signals a future where OTT innovation will continue to transform how audiences engage with live content. Kellton remains committed to shaping this future by building resilient, cutting-edge digital ecosystems that elevate entertainment, connect communities, and deliver impact at scale.

As the official digital destination for the Asia Cup 2025, the platform has redefined how millions experience cricket's most electrifying moments. This achievement underscores the power of technology and sport to create shared experiences at an unprecedented scale. Kellton is proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with partners shaping the future of sports and digital entertainment.

About Kellton:

Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd. (NSE: KELLTONTEC) (BSE: 519602) is a publicly listed global leader in AI and digital transformation, founded on the belief in Infinite Possibilities with Technologies. Headquartered in Hyderabad, India, and supported by more than 1,800 employees across delivery centers and offices in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region, Kellton serves a diverse portfolio of clients across industries--including BFSI, manufacturing, hospitality, retail, healthcare, energy, and the public sector. With deep expertise in Agentic AI, enterprise application modernization, cloud engineering, data and analytics, IoT, and process automation, Kellton delivers transformative solutions powered by innovation. Its proprietary platforms and services have earned recognition from leading analysts: Kellton has been named a Leader in Zinnov Zones for ER & D Digital Engineering and Experience Engineering and recognized by ISG and Avasant for its SAP services.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2302931/4460678/Kellton_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)