Kerala Governor Felicitates Roohi Mohazzab's Green Initiative

VMPL

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], November 7: Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar inaugurated the ' Roohi's Tree Bank Nursery' project initiated by six-year-old world youngest environmentalist and Climate activist Roohi Mohazzab at Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Nadakkavu. The project aims to Plant 1Crore trees across 10,000 Schools in 3 years.

The Governor planted saplings along with Roohi and praised her efforts, saying it's a model for all students. He emphasized the importance of environmental conservation and said trees are the only solution to global warming.

The Tree Bank Nursery project aims to select 10,000 educational institutions from Kerala to Kashmir and plant 1,000 saplings under the guidance of each school. The goal is to plant native tree species that blend with the local ecosystem.

Faisal Kottikollon, Chairman of Faisal and Shabana Foundation, and lyricist Padmashri Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri also spoke at the event.

Roohi has been making waves with her environmental efforts, including sending letters to world leaders, including the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, advocating for recycling passport papers to conserve trees. She has also planted trees in Wayanad to prevent landslides.

Roohi's parents, Abdul Gani and Dr. Anisa Muhammed, have been supporting her initiatives. They have been using recycled paper books for her education since kindergarten.

Roohi is a first-standard student at Common Ground International Academy in Kozhikode.

