Keystone Student Rishabh Shah Achieves Historic Perfect Score in NEET 2024

New Delhi [India], June 17: Keystone, a premier educational institute known for its innovative Zyaada philosophy, proudly announces that one of its students, Rishabh Shah, has achieved a perfect score of 720/720 in NEET 2024, securing the All India Rank 1. This remarkable accomplishment is a testament to Rishabh's dedication and the comprehensive support provided by Keystone.

Rishabh Shah's journey to a perfect score in NEET 2024 exemplifies perseverance, strategic preparation, and unwavering commitment. His success story underscores the significant impact of Keystone's holistic approach to education, which emphasises attention, practice, innovation, and excellence.

"Achieving a perfect score in NEET has always been my dream, and I am elated to have achieved it," Rishabh shared. "The journey was filled with challenges, but the unwavering support from my family and the guidance I received from Keystone made it possible."

Ruchik Gandhi, Director of Keystone, expressed immense pride in Rishabh's achievements, stating, "Rishabh's success is a testament to his hard work and the holistic approach to education he experienced at Keystone. We are immensely proud of his achievements and the dedication he has shown throughout his journey."

A key element of Keystone's support system is its unmatched doubt-solving mechanism, which ensures no student's question goes unanswered. "The doubt-solving sessions at Keystone were instrumental in my preparation," Rishabh explained. "They allowed me to clarify my doubts promptly and move forward with confidence."

Keystone's meticulously crafted study material and regular mock tests played a crucial role in Rishabh's preparation, providing him with the necessary resources and helping him build essential exam temperament and time management skills.

Recognizing the immense pressure of NEET preparation, Keystone also placed a strong emphasis on emotional and psychological support. "We provide a holistic support system that ensures our students are mentally and emotionally equipped to handle the challenges of the exam," added Ruchik Gandhi.

Rishabh's perfect score is a moment of pride for Ahmedabad, putting the city on the national map for educational excellence. "This is a historic moment for Ahmedabad and for Keystone," said Ruchik Gandhi. "Rishabh's success is an inspiration to aspiring medical students across the country and a testament to the quality of education and mentorship available here."

Keystone is an educational institute committed to delivering more than just knowledge through its unique pedagogy. Catering to students from 6th-12th (CBSE, ICSE, GSEB) for Science, Commerce, Humanities, and various competitive exams like JEE (Mains and Advanced), NEET, etc., Keystone aims to create well-rounded individuals who excel academically and in extracurricular activities. With 25 branches, 400+ teachers, and over 5000 students, Keystone is dedicated to nurturing future leaders.

