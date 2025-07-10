Knowledgeum Academy Celebrates IBDP Class of 2025 and Their Continued Pursuit of Purposeful Learning

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 10: Knowledgeum Academy, a learner-centric IB World School backed by the prestigious JAIN Group, announces the release of its IBDP results for the Class of 2025. As learners prepare to embark on new academic and personal pursuits, this moment offers not only a reflection on their performance but also on the journey that brought them here - a journey defined by inquiry, intention, and individual growth.

This year, Knowledgeum Academy recorded a 90% IB Diploma success rate, with an average score of 32 points and a highest individual score of 41 points. Top scorers include Nihitha Hegde (41/45), Sahana Venkat Sai (39/45), Deeksha Gudur (38/45), and Samagna Kiran (37/45). These outcomes are a quiet testament to the perseverance of the learners, the guidance of experienced educators, and the support of an academic environment that values depth over display.

Dr Chenraj Roychand, Founder Chairman of JAIN Group and Founder of Knowledgeum, shared, "Education, at its core, is about understanding oneself and one's place in the world. We hope our learners continue to carry this awareness with them."

Throughout their IBDP journey, learners participated actively in the IBDP's core elements - Theory of Knowledge, the Extended Essay, and CAS (Creativity, Activity, Service). These experiences helped shape not just their academic thinking but also their values and sense of responsibility.

The Academy's university and career readiness framework has also been instrumental in helping students make informed choices about their next steps. Many learners from the Class of 2025 have already received early offers and placements from leading institutions across the UK, USA, Netherlands, Italy, and India, covering diverse fields such as economics, design, psychology, data science, and international relations.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms Aparna Prasad, Founder of Knowledgeum Academy, said: "The IBDP Programme at Knowledgeum Academy is not just about achieving grades; it is about evolving. Our learners have worked through challenges, asked bold questions, and embraced diverse perspectives. This outcome is as much about academic success as it is about personal growth and a readiness to navigate the complexities of the world ahead."

This year's results echo Knowledgeum Academy's academic achievements from previous cohorts, further establishing it as a trusted name among IB World Schools in India. In 2024, the Academy recorded a top score of 39/45 and a pass rate that surpassed global averages. As the IBDP 2025 results unfold, patterns of growth in consistent, values-driven success continue to emerge.

To learn more about Knowledgeum Academy and its IBDP offerings, visit: www.knowledgeumacademy.in

Knowledgeum Academy, a pioneering educational institution under the JAIN Group, offers the globally recognised International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum, equipping students with a holistic, inquiry-driven education that meets international standards, located in Bengaluru. Recognised as 'India's Top Emerging International School' by Education Today in 2023, the academy is dedicated to fostering a thriving environment for curious and ambitious learners. Offering the prestigious International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) for Grades 11 and 12, Knowledgeum Academy combines academic excellence with an engaging, interactive, and reflective learning approach. It is committed to shaping future-ready professionals equipped for global success.

