'Komatsu India' Recognizes 'Mother India Forming' for Excellence in Safety-Focused Tube Engineering

New Delhi [India], September 1: Komatsu India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Komatsu Ltd. (Japan), a leading & globally renowned manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, honoured Mother India Forming Pvt Ltd. (MIF) with "Significant Contribution Award (FY 2024-25)", for Excellence in Safety-Focused Tube Engineering.

The award was presented to Mother India Forming at the 18th Annual Business Partners Meet of Komatsu India, held in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu. The event brought together Komatsu's partners and stakeholders to discuss advancements in quality, safety, supply chain excellence, and manufacturing innovation.

On behalf of Mother India Forming, the award was received by Santosh Venkatasubbaiah (Director - Sales & Marketing) and Anil Kumar (COO). This recognition marks a significant milestone in its journey of engineering excellence and reinforces Company's role as a trusted partner in the global construction and mining equipment ecosystem.

Mother India Forming has been recognized for its pivotal contribution in developing ROPS/FOPS-compliant profile tubes used in Komatsu's operator cabins. These high-performance tubular profiles meet stringent international standards for Roll Over Protective Structures (ROPS) and Falling Object Protective Structures (FOPS), ensuring maximum operator safety in the demanding environments of mining and construction. By integrating advanced forming technologies with stringent quality systems, MIF has delivered solutions that strengthen durability, structural reliability, and long-term safety of Komatsu's heavy machinery.

Expressing gratitude, Santosh Venkatasubbaiah said, "We are deeply honoured to receive this recognition from Komatsu India. It reflects our relentless focus on safety, quality, and customer-centric innovation. We look forward to furthering our collaboration with Komatsu to deliver solutions that create meaningful impact in the industry."

Echoing the sentiment, Anil Kumar added, "This award validates the synergy between Mother India Forming's engineering capabilities and Komatsu's vision for safer, stronger, and more efficient equipment. It inspires us to keep pushing the boundaries of manufacturing excellence."

Beyond this recognition, the award highlights Mother India Forming's larger mission - advancing forming technologies that align safety, performance, and sustainability without compromise. The company's success rests on its ability to combine innovation with customer trust, ensuring that each solution contributes to industry-wide progress.

Mother India Forming continues to lead in precision-engineered profiles and tubular components for automotive, construction, and mining industries. With an unwavering commitment to quality and innovation, it remains a partner of choice for organizations seeking products that meet the highest global standards.

The Company operates two advanced plants in Bangalore, integrating every stage from design to final inspection under one roof. Equipped with 15 roll-forming machines, CNC bending, robotic laser cutting and welding, along with a dedicated R & D center, MIF ensures precision, scalability, and global compliance. A 300-strong team of engineers, designers, and technicians powers its innovation and efficiency. Serving clients like Volvo, Toyota, Kone Elevators, and Rittal, it exports to Europe, North America, and Southeast Asia. Its end-to-end ecosystem addresses industry challenges of fragmented supply chains, tolerance inconsistencies, and delivery delays, positioning India as a global hub for steel forming.

Komatsu India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Komatsu Ltd. (Japan), has a strong presence in India, and delivers a wide range of advanced equipment including hydraulic excavators, dump trucks, dozers, and motor graders, supported by cutting-edge technology and an extensive service network. The company focuses on driving productivity, reliability, and operator safety while supporting sustainable development in mining, infrastructure, and construction sectors.

