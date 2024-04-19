KONE India Strengthens Presence in Bangalore; Opens New Centre for Stronger Customer Connect

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 19: KONE Elevator India, a fully owned subsidiary of KONE Corporation, is further strengthening its position as a leader in innovation and safety in the industry, by expanding its presence and setting up a new office in Bengaluru - 'the Silicon Valley of India'.

Located at Abhaya Heights, Bannerghatta Road, J.P. Nagar, Bengaluru, this new office will further enable the brand to get even closer to the customers in the locality, in addition to the existing customer-centric office at HRBR Layout, Keshava Nagar, Bengaluru.

India plays an important role for KONE in its global strategy, given the large investments it has made in the Indian market over the years.

The new office in J.P. Nagar, Bengaluru, covers all aspects such as, sales, installation, service, and Modernisation, to support increasing customer demand and expectations in the city and deliver exceptional value for the customers. With the customer experience centre at the new office, customers can now walk in and get a firsthand experience of KONE products and services. The company also has an extremely strong connect in the southern part of Karnataka, with a sales and service office in Bejai, Mangaluru.

Amit Gossain, Managing Director, KONE Elevators India said, "Karnataka is an important market for us, and we are excited to expand our presence here. With our new office and the increased workforce, we aim to get even closer to our customers and strengthen our relationships with them. We are committed to providing innovative and sustainable solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. In the coming years, the country will have even bigger focus on urban development and our workforce is well equipped to lead this technological advancement and infrastructure development."

KONE, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, has been among the most innovative companies in the world eight times by Forbes. Innovation methods that allow co-creation with their customers and partners are at the core of KONE's research, concepting, as well as new products and services creation. They use new integrated technologies and connectivity to set new standards for customer service.

Over 110 years of innovation and collaboration for the best people flow experience has led to game-changing innovations as KONE 24/7 Connected Services, which brings artificial intelligence to maintenance, as well as KONE DX Class elevators, the world's first digitally connected elevators. Supporting the mission of sustainable smart cities through enhanced eco-efficiency, performance, specialized people flow planning and innovative technologies, KONE is helping the buildings turn smarter. And at the heart of smart cities are intelligent buildings.

The firm takes pride in being the front-runner in sustainability, innovation and technology in the elevator and escalator industry. Innovation is at the heart of KONE's business, and the company has also been constantly investing in research and development to bring cutting-edge solutions to the market. By harnessing the indigenous innovation, technology and talent, the company has also started producing escalators from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Sriperumbudur, Chennai.

At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective People Flow®, we make people's journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings. In 2023 KONE had annual sales of EUR 11.0 billion, and at the end of the year over 60,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. www.kone.com

KONE's presence in India dates back to 1984 and today it is the leading elevator company in India. Based in Chennai, KONE India serves customers all over the country through its 50+ branches and provides sustainable People Flow™ solutions for India's rapidly growing cities. It employs 5000+ people in the country.

KONE's production unit in Tamil Nadu near Chennai produces elevators for the Indian market as well as for Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal and Sri Lanka. It also has three training centers in Chennai, Gurgaon & Pune, where KONE's installation engineers and field mechanics are trained to meet KONE India's strong reputation for high quality and uncompromised safety, as well as the expectations of Indian customers, when installing and maintaining elevators and escalators. KONE's global technology and engineering center in Chennai and Pune, is one of the seven global R & D center, is a testing and research hub, which supports the latest technology and development of future KONE solutions.

For more information, please visit www.kone.in.

