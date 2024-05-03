Konica Minolta brings the next generation of bizhub i-Series MFPs in India

VMPL

Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 3: Rethinking print room efficiency and spearheading workflow automation, Konica Minolta Business Solutions India, unveiled 15 new successors to the catalogue with the bizhub i-Series, during its highly anticipated Annual Strategic Partner Conference 2024 on April 29th,2024 in Kochi, India. The bizhub i-Series, designed to be intelligently productive and ecologically adept in the modern workplace, shall be made available in 7 A3 and 8 A4 colour and black and white devices, in India.

Themed "Powering Growth," mirroring the successful theme of the preceding year, the Annual Strategic Partner Conference 2024 served as a strategic platform for all Konica Minolta partners nationwide to convene, deliberate on industry trends, and chart a collective vision for the organisation's future. Taking centre stage was the announcement of arrival of the bizhub i-Series in India. These devices, designed for office use & print for pay customers with multifunctional capabilities, will be offered in a total of 15 different models.

A3 colour: bizhub C251i, bizhub C301i, bizhub C361i, bizhub C451i

A3 BW: bizhub 301i, bizhub 361i, bizhub 451i,

A4 colour: bizhub C3301i, bizhub C3321i, bizhub C3351i, bizhub C4001i, bizhub C4051i,

A4 BW: bizhub 4051i, bizhub 4701i, bizhub 4751i

With the bizhub i-Series, security is paramount. With advanced features such as virus protection, proactive threat detection, status reporting, and cloud integration, the range offers comprehensive data protection and peace of mind for users. Its proactive security management includes an advanced firmware upgrade, heightened awareness of security threats, and "Authentication Attack Detection" to thwart unauthorized access. For an extra layer of defence, optional BitDefender anti-virus can be added. This helps detect and predict threats, while clear notifications and status reports keep one informed of updates.

Commenting on the series entering the Indian market, Katsuhisa Asari, Managing Director, Konica Minolta Business Solutions India, said, "We are thrilled to unveil this groundbreaking lineup of MFPs at our Annual Strategic Partner Conference 2024. These state-of-the-art inventions are designed to empower businesses with unmatched performance, user-centric features, and an environmentally conscious design. The MFPs range is optimal for small-scale enterprises, small print shops as well as large corporations and are primed to fuel the engine of business operations. Offering high-speed printing, advanced security, and cloud integration, streamlining complex workflows efficiently, the bizhub i-Series is a feat we take pride in. These functionalities help address the evolving needs of our partners and their customers in India."

The bizhub i-Series houses a powerful quad-core CPU with a standard up to 8GB memory and a robust up to 256GB SSD, these MFPs deliver lightning-fast response times and exceptional performance. Beyond raw power, the bizhub i-Series boasts a range of features designed to enhance user experience and simplify operation. Its user-friendly interface consists of drag-and-drop app organization, pre-loaded essential apps, and simplified login via Microsoft Azure or Google Workspace with single sign-on, powering flexible customisation options for a personalised workflow. The bizhub i-Series work with an advanced media sensor automatically detects paper type, ensuring optimal performance and increased productivity.

The bizhub i-Series comes ready for cloud connectivity, remote management, and predictive maintenance. Primed for integration with popular cloud applications like OneDrive, Google Drive, and Microsoft Teams, this series enables direct printing and scanning from the MFP panel. Also capable of intelligently collecting data for self-diagnostics and remote maintenance, the devices are also equipped to predict the optimal replacement time for parts and consumables.

Additionally, the universal design guidelines prioritize accessibility for all users, regardless of age, experience, or physical limitations. Colour coding makes navigating the interface intuitive, while paper trays and toner cartridges are readily accessible for effortless replacement. The large 10.1-inch touchscreen tilts between 24 and 90 degrees, ensuring comfortable operation from a standing or seated position.

Konica Minolta prioritizes sustainability with features such as minimal power consumption, Simitri V toner for lower carbon emissions, quieter operation for a more comfortable workspace, and the use of recycled plastics in up to 88 per cent of the MFP's surface area. The environmentally conscious design of the bizhub i-Series underscores Konica Minolta's commitment to sustainability. With 15 new MFPs, Konica Minolta offers a comprehensive selection to cater to the diverse needs of businesses in India.

