KreditBee Leverages Truecaller to Accelerate its Loan Disbursement and Collection Process

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 16: KreditBee, India's leading online credit solution provider, has successfully leveraged its partnership with Truecaller, the leading global communications platform to enhance customer interactions, continuing to build trust at every touchpoint.

KreditBee has consistently championed transparency, customer-centricity, and convenience in an industry where trust is paramount. The adoption of Truecaller's Customer Experience Solution Suite marks another significant step in its mission to enhance customer confidence and engagement.

The implementation of Verified Business Caller ID enables KreditBee to display its brand name, logo, category, verification tick, and green badge, further eliminating uncertainty and reinforcing authenticity. Customer Experience capabilities like Call Reason enable customers to understand the context of incoming calls--whether it is about their KYC, loan disbursements, EMI reminders, or customer support --thereby enhancing transparency and engagement. KreditBee utilizes Truecaller's Call Me Back capability, which enables customers to schedule preferred call-back slots, ensuring they never miss critical loan inquiries and loan payment reminders. This results in an uplift in loan disbursements and collections.

Speaking on the collaboration, Ajeet Kumar - Chief Operating Officer, Kreditbee "At KreditBee, trust, transparency and timelines have always been the drivers of our interaction with customers. Our collaboration with Truecaller adds an important layer to our existing communication framework, further strengthening our customer outreach. It reinforces secure, reliable and trustworthy lines of communication with our customers. With this partnership, we continue to raise the bar on security to ensure every interaction from KreditBee remains authentic and protected."

Speaking about the strategic partnership, Priyam Bose, Global Head of GTM and Developer Products at Truecaller, emphasized the shared vision of both companies to foster secure and efficient communication. "At Truecaller, our mission is to empower businesses by delivering seamless, secure, and contextually rich communication experiences that build trust and customer delight. We are thrilled to partner with KreditBee, India's leading fintech platform, to enhance customer communication. Together, we are setting new standards for how trust, convenience, and digital innovation converge to shape the future of outcome-driven customer engagement."

Truecaller's Customer Experience Solution is trusted by over 3000+ businesses globally, delivering enhanced communication capabilities that promote brand recognition, build trust, and safeguard customers from scams and fraud.

About KreditBee

KreditBee, India's leading online credit solution provider, caters to a vast user base of both salaried employees and self-employed individuals. By offering the convenience of personal loans, along with business loans, loans against property (LAP), two-wheeler loans, and other financial products KreditBee has tailored its services to meet individual requirements.

With a strong focus on online tech-based and data-centric KYC, KreditBee envisions solving the financial inclusion gap in the varied demographic segments of the country. The platform is a Series-D funded entity, backed by Advent International, Premji Invest, Motilal Oswal Alternates, TPG-NewQuest, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, ICICI Bank, and Mirae Asset Venture Investments. The company serves the credit and other personal finance requirements through its in-house RBI-registered NBFC, KrazyBee Services Limited (a Systemically Important NBFC), along with partnerships with over 10 renowned financial institutions.

About Truecaller

Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for over 450 million active users worldwide, with more than one billion downloads since launch and 68 billion spam and fraud calls identified in 2025 alone. The company is headquartered in Stockholm and has been publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since October 2021.

For more information, visit www.truecaller.com.

