KringP App Officially Launches to Empower Local Businesses and Content Creators Across India

New Delhi [India], July 21: Mackring9 Private Limited is proud to announce the official launch of KringP, a groundbreaking influencer-business collaboration platform, now available on the App Store and Google Play. KringP is designed to bridge the gap between local businesses and digital content creators, helping both grow through meaningful partnerships backed by real-time analytics -- with a human-first approach that includes a dedicated mental health support feature.

Founded by Indian entrepreneur Nikhilkumar, KringP solves a key challenge in the digital marketing space -- how small businesses can connect with the right influencers without needing a marketing agency or large budget. It also gives creators a transparent, data-driven way to get discovered and earn from brand deals.

"KringP was born out of a vision to give every creator a fair chance and every local business a voice in the digital world. There's so much potential in India that often goes unseen -- KringP makes that connection easy, affordable, and honest."

-- Nikhilkumar, Founder of KringP

Helping Local Businesses Grow

KringP allows businesses to search for influencers using filters like niche, location, followers, and engagement data from the last 90 days. Businesses don't post campaigns -- instead, they find the right influencers, chat with them directly through the app, and handle payments securely, cutting out delays and confusion.

Empowering Creators of All Sizes

KringP is built for creators -- whether they have 500 followers or 5 million. By linking their social media handles, creators can showcase real-time insights, group up with others for collaborations, and manage their brand deals -- all in one place.

Mental Health Support with "Talk to a Counselor"

In a first-of-its-kind move, KringP integrates a "Talk to a Counselor" feature to support the emotional well-being of its users. With the rise of digital stress, pressure to perform, and online hate, this feature offers creators a direct WhatsApp connection to trained mental health professionals, ensuring help is always within reach.

"Mental health matters. We didn't just build a marketplace -- we built a community that supports creators as people, not just profiles. Success means nothing if you're not okay inside."

-- Nikhilkumar

KringP is now live in India, with plans to scale globally. The app is redefining influencer marketing by making it smarter, more personal, and emotionally responsible.

Download now on the App Store and Google Play Store.

Visit: www.kringp.com

Email: info@kringp.com

About Mackring9 Private Limited

Mackring9 is a forward-thinking Indian tech company focused on building digital solutions with real-world impact. KringP is its flagship innovation in the influencer marketing and creator economy space.

