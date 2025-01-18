Krishiva: 17-Year-Old Innovators Revolutionizing Flood Resilience in Sangli-Kolhapur

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 18: Raghav Samani and Mithil Salunkhe, both just 17 years old,students of Sanjay Ghodawat International School, are leading Krishiva, a social enterprise addressing the agricultural challenges posed by floods in Western Maharashtra. Working with COO Rajvardhan Pise, CFO Aarohi Mahadik, CTO Manthan Patki, and CDO Shibam Ghosh, the team is developing a cutting-edge platform in collaboration with BITS Pilani under the mentorship of Research Scholar Ram Singh.

Krishiva's Minimum Viable Product (MVP) integrates satellite imagery, artificial intelligence (AI), and predictive analytics to monitor real-time weather patterns, river levels, and soil conditions. By identifying flood risks early, the platform empowers farmers with actionable strategies to safeguard crops and helps financial institutions assess risks to provide timely support through loans and insurance.

To maximize its impact, Krishiva has signed MOUs with the National Disaster Management Authority of India and other banks, insurance providers, and NGOs, fostering a collaborative approach to disaster preparedness and agricultural planning. These partnerships not only expand the reach of the MVP but also enable better resource allocation and targeted assistance for affected farmers.

The need for such solutions is urgent in the Sangli-Kolhapur region, where recurrent floods, like those in 2019, devastate crops and livelihoods. By offering early warnings and actionable insights, Krishiva aims to reduce losses and enhance resilience in the farming community.

With a talented team and strong partnerships, Krishiva is more than a flood management tool. It is a step toward building a sustainable agricultural ecosystem that leverages technology to create lasting change, offering hope and security to farmers across Maharashtra.

