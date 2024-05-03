Krishna Pradeep's 21st Century IAS to Felicitate Civils Rankers in Presence of Former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 3: Embarking on the arduous journey towards civil services is a testament to dedication, perseverance, and unwavering determination. Recognizing the remarkable achievements of those who have excelled in this journey, Krishna Pradeep's 21st Century IAS Academy is set to felicitate 50 rankers in a grand ceremony. Former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu will grace the occasion as the esteemed chief guest, honoring the exemplary accomplishments of the rankers. The felicitation ceremony is scheduled to take place at the prestigious Daspalla Hotel, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad on Saturday. Joining the celebration as a guest of honor will be Doordarshan's former additional Director General, Dr R.A. Padmanabharao.

21st Century IAS Academy Chairman P. Krishna Pradeep expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating, "Cracking the civil services examinations is an extraordinary feat that demands unwavering commitment and perseverance. We are proud to celebrate the achievements of these exceptional individuals who have demonstrated outstanding merit and dedication."

With a legacy spanning 21 years, Krishna Pradeep's IAS Academy has been instrumental in shaping the aspirations of aspiring civil servants. Chief Mentor Dr Bhavani Shankar emphasized the academy's commitment to nurturing talent and fostering confidence among its students. The academy's journey, from its humble beginnings in 2003 to training nearly 2 lakh students today, reflects its unwavering dedication to excellence in civil services preparation. Offering specialized programs such as the Interview Guidance Program (IGP), One to One personal sessions, mock interviews with former UPSC board members, and residential training facilities, the academy caters to the diverse needs of aspirants.

Highlighting the inclusivity of the academy, Dr Bhavani Shankar noted, "Eligibility is not a criterion for appearing in civil services examinations. We believe in empowering individuals from all walks of life to pursue their dreams of serving the nation." With branches in Hyderabad, Rajahmundry, and Delhi, along with specialized programs tailored to meet specific needs, Krishna Pradeep's 21st Century IAS Academy continues to be a beacon of excellence in civil services exam preparation.

This felicitation ceremony serves as a testament to the academy's unwavering commitment to excellence and its belief that the best of coaching expertise resides right here in Hyderabad.

For more information, please visit - https://www.kpias.net/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)