Kwality Foods Unveils an All-new Packaging in the Iconic Times Square, New York City

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 27: Kwality Foods, a highly diversified multi-brand and multi-product company offering superior quality food products in multiple categories like breakfast cereals, spices, mixes, etc., has delighted its consumers yet again!

Offering a new dimension, it has introduced an all-new packaging in its Breakfast Cereal category and unveiled it in Times Square, New York City. The move comes in the wake of the company's concerted efforts to bring newness in packaging and delight consumers. This was disclosed by Naresh Pagariya, Managing Director - Pagariya Foods.

Unveiling the new packaging, Dheeraj Jain, Director remarked, "Since inception, we have striven to be a consumer-focused group. Hence, our mission is to offer products that are superior in quality, taste, and packaging. With a vast portfolio, we are consistently upgrading and raising our bar in making every product world-class. We are glad that this year Kwality is the official Breakfast partner for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The new packaging will also feature the RCB logo and players' images of Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, and Siraj."

Detailing further, Dheeraj said, "We are thrilled to launch our new packaging in the iconic Times Square, New York! This is a significant milestone for us, and we are excited to share it with all. Packaging forms an intrinsic element in marketing, and hence our effort is to make it more attractive, unique, versatile, and international so that it stands out of the clutter. We are confident that customers will enjoy this new look and experience."

Elaborating on the company, Naresh Pagariya said, "We have come a long way since 1998! From a modest start, today the company has carved a distinct niche for itself in the food space both nationally and internationally. Offering a vast range of breakfast cereals, spices, and instant mixes, it comes with a promise of superior quality, health, great taste, safety, and good packaging with a massive consumer base. A progressive 'Made in India' brand with a state-of-the-art plant near Bengaluru with valid international food safety certifications, the company has been consistently expanding to retail its vast range of products across India as well as in overseas markets like the USA, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Australia, Malaysia, and over 36+ countries across the globe. With a view to garner a larger pie in the market, the company is now on an aggressive drive to introduce innovative products which will be retailed across India and overseas markets. The new packaging will go a long way in strengthening our brand and making it more robust and popular."

The company is taking CSR initiatives to the community in the best possible ways by taking care of the education fees of factory workers, providing insurance policies for employees along with their families, etc.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)