L'Oreal intensifies startup focus and investment in beauty innovation across SAPMENA region

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 12: L'Oreal has launched the 2025 Big Bang Beauty Tech Innovation Program across the South Asia Pacific, Middle East and North Africa (SAPMENA) region, including India. Startups will compete for the opportunity to work with L'Oreal in a commercial pilot with one of the Group's 37 international brands, tap into potential exposure in 35 markets across the SAPMENA region, and embark on a year-long mentorship program with senior executives from L'Oreal and the program partners. 2025 Big Bang competition for Beauty Tech innovation adds new 'Science for Beauty' theme, expands to Australia and New Zealand.

The biggest Beauty Tech open innovation competition of this geographical scale, the competition expands this year to include Australia and New Zealand. Startups will address one of five challenge themes, including a new 'Science for Beauty' theme introduced in 2025, alongside Consumer Experience, Content & Media, New Commerce and Tech for Good.

In 2024, Bengaluru-based Live2.ai, NeuralGarage, two startups from India emerged as winners of the inaugural L'Oreal SAPMENA Big Bang Beauty Tech Innovation Program.

Aseem Kaushik, Managing Director, L'Oreal India said, "The success of the inaugural Big Bang Beauty Tech Innovation Program with two Indian start-ups as winners, has reinforced my belief in India's extraordinary entrepreneurial talent. This year, with the introduction of the 'Science for Beauty' category, we are eager to see how Indian startups will leverage scientific breakthroughs to create solutions for personalized, inclusive and responsible beauty - powered by the transformative potential of technology, not just in India, but for consumers around the world."

Saloni Shah, Chief Digital and Marketing Officer, L'Oreal India, said, "The Big Bang Beauty Tech Innovation Program 2025 is a tremendous opportunity for Indian startups to showcase their groundbreaking ideas on a global stage. Last year, Indian start-ups truly shone at the SAPMENA finals and were game changers, impressing us with their vision and potential. We're excited to witness yet another year where solutions emerge from vibrant Indian startups, helping us deliver a meaningful exchange with our consumers so we can create beauty that moves the world."

With its vibrant and fast-growing consumer base, SAPMENA - home to 40% of the world's population - presents massive opportunities for startups. Over 60% of the region's young, digitally native consumers shop online weekly and are driving the growth of the beauty sector. SAPMENA's startup ecosystem is also booming, with over 625,200 startups and more than 245 unicorns, making it one of the most dynamic markets for beauty innovation.

L'Oreal is dedicated to fostering a culture of innovation. Fast Company named L'Oreal in its Top 50 2024 Best Workplaces for Innovators list and winner of the Beauty and Fashion category, in recognition of its commitment to encourage and develop innovation at all levels.

About the Big Bang Beauty Tech Innovation Program in SAPMENA

The biggest Beauty Tech open innovation competition of this geographical scale, the Big Bang Beauty Tech Innovation Program seeks to discover, support and nurture promising startups from the South Asia Pacific, Middle East and North Africa region. The competition is open to startups from countries including United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, India, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam, and now Australia and New Zealand.

Startups will be given the opportunity to develop their pilots in Beauty Tech innovation in one of five challenge themes: Consumer Experience, Content & Media, New Commerce, Tech for Good and Science for Beauty. The regional semi-finals will culminate in a SAPMENA Grand Finale on 5 November 2025 where up to ten finalists will vie for the top spots. Judges will comprise senior executives from L'Oreal and the program partners.

The top three SAPMENA Grand Finale winners will win a L'Oreal-funded commercial pilot opportunity and a year-long mentorship program with senior executives from L'Oreal and the program partners. In 2024, program partners had included Accenture, Google and Meta.

Startups who prove successful pilots in SAPMENA could have the opportunity to work with L'Oreal globally. With L'Oreal SAPMENA as a launchpad, startups could tap into an extensive network of partners and market insights.

Key dates:

* Submission deadline: 30 May 2025

* Regional semi-finals (online): August/ September 2025

- Middle East

- India

- Southeast Asia

- Australia and New Zealand

* SAPMENA Grand Finale in Singapore (in-person): 5 November 2025

Startups passionate about creating the future of beauty with L'Oreal are encouraged to apply now on the competition website by the submission deadline of 30 May 2025.

About L'Oreal South Asia Pacific, Middle East, and North Africa (SAPMENA) Zone

Home to 3 billion people and 40% of the world's population, the South Asia Pacific, Middle East & North Africa (SAPMENA) Zone is a major growth engine for L'Oreal and a global talent hub. The SAPMENA Zone was formed in 2021 to drive focus on consumer needs and growth in many of the world's most populous, young and fast-growing economies. Across 13 entities and 35 markets spanning New Zealand to Morocco, the L'Oreal SAPMENA Zone is reinventing beauty experiences for our consumers through a portfolio of over 30 international brands and game-changing Beauty Tech innovations. Our business model is built on responsible and sustainable growth, with commitments which focus on three key areas - the planet, the people and our products.

About L'Oreal India

2024 marked the 30th year of L'Oreal India as a wholly-owned subsidiary of L'Oreal S.A. Today, L'Oreal India is present in all distribution channels with 26 brands, available in mass market channels (L'Oreal Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New York, NYX Professional Makeup); in hair and beauty salons (L'Oreal Professionnel, Matrix, Kerastase, Redken); in selective distribution (Kiehl's, Lancome, Yves Saint Laurent), CeraVe in pharmacy and chemist channels, and beauty products including fragrances sold via L'Oreal International Distribution (Armani, Prada, Valentino, Ralph Lauren, Diesel, Victor & Rolf, Mugler, Azzaro, Maison Margiela, Cacharel, Guy Laroche, Urban Decay, Youth To The People, Paloma Picasso).

L'Oreal India employs over 1,800 people across its headquarters in Mumbai, four regional offices, two manufacturing facilities in Chakan (Maharashtra) and Baddi (Himachal Pradesh), and Research and Innovation facilities in Mumbai and Bengaluru. Website: www.loreal.co.in. Follow us on LinkedIn.

