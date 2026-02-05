L'Oreal Professionnel Unveils Bronde Blends as the Hair Color Trend of 2026

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 5: Today, hair color is no longer simply a matter of style; it is an expression of individuality. Across India, women are increasingly drawn to brown-based shades that feel natural, refined and effortlessly luxurious, reflecting a nuanced and confident approach to beauty. This shift has brought elevated interpretations of brown into focus, defined by greater depth, light, and dimension. In line with this shift, L'Oreal Professionnel has declared Bronde Blends as the trend for hair color in 2026, a refined fusion of brown and blonde shades rooted in versatility and seamless elegance.

Bronde Blends: The pro way to color.

Bronde hair color shade represents the intersection of pro expertise and artistry. Crafted through techniques such as Ombre Highlights, Bronde Balayage, Highlights, Babylights etc., Bronde shades create a seamless, multi-dimensional effect that moves naturally with light. The result is hair that appears sun-kissed and luminous yet remains grounded in softness and subtlety. Unlike a full blonde, Bronde delivers dimension without extremes, offering a refined transition that complements diverse Indian skin tones and hair textures.

"Bronde represents a new era in hair color, striking a balance between bold expression and subtlety," says Priya Kasthuri Rangan, Head of Education, L'Oreal Professionnel India. "At L'Oreal Professionnel, we recognise the individuality of every client's hair and personality. With Bronde shades, stylists can craft tailored transformations that consider skin tone, hair texture, and personal style. From a warm, honey-infused blend to a cool, ashy look, every Bronde is carefully curated to highlight natural beauty while allowing creativity. The technique, placement, and color choices are deliberate, resulting in seamless, multidimensional shades that look effortless and elevated."

A Shade for Every Woman

From warm honey and caramel tones to soft mocha and mushroom bronde shades, the palette offers a spectrum of possibilities, empowering women to explore their personal style with confidence. This flexibility encourages experimentation with placement, tone, and looks, making Bronde especially appealing to younger consumers, including Gen Z, who value expressive yet accessible transformations.

"Bronde is more than a trend; it represents a strong direction for professional hair color," notes Mathilde Barthelemy-Vigier, General Manager, L'Oreal Professionnel India. "For salons, it is a highly workable color look, supported by proven techniques such as French Balayage, Ombre Highlights & Babylights, enabling consistent, multi-dimensional results across clients. For consumers, Bronde offers flexibility and personalisation, the ability to experiment while staying within a brown-led palette they trust. Backed by our high-performance color portfolio including iNOA, Majirel, and Dia, along with virtual try-on tools, this ecosystem allows both salons and consumers to adopt the trend with confidence. Together, this makes Bronde a scalable, desirable, and enduring color trend."

Professional Expertise Meets Innovative Technology

At the heart of Bronde's flawless results are the wide range of L'Oreal Professionnel ranges: iNOA - the no ammonia hair color, Majirel - the pro favorite fashion-first color & Dia Color - the demi-permanent gloss color. These ranges offer a wide palette of shades to pros and consumers to pick from.

The Bronde Edit - Shaping the 2026 Hair Color Narrative

Through Bronde Blends, L'Oreal Professionnel reinforces its presence in salons as an authority on hair color, championing a direction that brings together technical excellence and refined aesthetic sensibilities. From high-fashion runways to everyday transformations, Bronde reflects a desire for individuality, effortless elegance, and expressive freedom, offering women a palette of possibilities crafted to suit diverse complexions, hair textures, and lifestyles. With L'Oreal Professionnel's guidance, 2026 becomes the moment to explore the transformative potential of this hybrid shade and make Bronde a personal signature.

To mark the launch of The Bronde Blends, L'Oreal Professionnel is introducing the trend through a digital-first big bang rollout with Samantha Prabhu followed by the Bronde Club, Reem Shaikh, Komal Pandey, Srushti Porey, and Alma Hussein . The launch showcases how Bronde translates across different styles, textures, and individual expressions, reinforcing its relevance as a modern, professional hair color direction for 2026.

About L'Oreal Professionnel

Founded in 1909, L'Oreal has since maintained its dominance in the global markets of beauty, hair color, haircare, cosmetics, and skincare. L'Oreal Professionnel, founded by Eugene Schueller in 1909, has been at the forefront of delivering game-changing innovations in hair-color and haircare, powered by science, with an obsession for quality and performance. By always seeking to improve what is offered to hairstylists and consumers, L'Oreal Professionnel has created a host of innovations that have forged the history of the hairdressing world. Today, the brand pushes the boundaries with patented molecules, advanced research, elevated tools and new-to-the-world solutions at the disposal of hair stylists.

The brand also strives to support, champion, and elevate talent in the Indian hair industry by empowering hair artistry. From setting the stage for new color trends to empowering individuals to express their unique style, we continue to redefine what's possible in haircare and color.

L'Oreal Professionnel is part of the company's Professional Products Division, whose mission is to reinvent professional beauty and lead the digital transformation of the industry with a customer-centric approach.

Other brands included within the Professional Products Division are Kerastase Paris, Matrix, Biolage, and Redken.

For more information, please visit: www.lorealprofessionnel.in

Try on hair color virtually, visit: www.lorealprofessionnel.in/virtual-try-on

