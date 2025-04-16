L & T Finance Ltd. Launches a Smarter, Faster, and More Customer-centric Website

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 16: L & T Finance Ltd. (LTF), one of the leading Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) in the country, has unveiled its newly designed corporate website (www.LTFINANCE.com). It offers a seamless and unified experience on both web and mobile, enabling access 'anytime, anywhere' to users.

Built with a customer-first approach to enhance user experience, the website features an intuitive design and visually engaging layout that showcases all LTF products at a glance, ensuring effortless navigation through the Company's comprehensive portfolio offerings spanning across Urban, Rural, and SME sectors. Besides its aesthetic enhancements, the new website is meticulously crafted to optimise operational efficiency. This translates into a streamlined experience across 24 critical journeys to avail loans, simplifying every interaction from the initial application to the final approval stage, ensuring a smooth and efficient process for the Company's potential customers.

Ramesh Aithal, Chief Digital Officer, LTF, said, "The launch of our new website isn't just a refresh; it's a big leap towards realising our Lakshya goals. As we transition towards delivering customer-centric offerings, we continue to invest in technology for exceeding customer expectations. We are developing digital finance delivery as a customer value proposition and will remain committed to optimising every touchpoint, driving deeper engagement, and solidifying our position as a digital-first, digital-native lender."

LTF introduced dedicated corporate pages that demonstrate its commitment to sustainability and corporate social responsibility, allowing visitors to delve into the Company's impactful initiatives. In addition, a comprehensive Investor Hub section is designed to deliver real-time stock updates, in-depth reports, and insightful analyses to facilitate informed decision-making.

In a first, a dedicated utilities section has been introduced to offer financial and lifestyle tools such as a Credit Score Check, Income Tax Returns filing assistance, and an EMI calculator. Tools like Bill Payments, a Rural Marketplace, and a Two-wheeler Marketplace are in the pipeline and will be launched by the end of this quarter. Additionally, a personalised dashboard allows users to easily track loan statuses, manage payments, and access tailored financial insights at their fingertips. The system will dynamically generate post-login pages, presenting only relevant functionalities to each user segment. For example: rural customers will view rural-specific products, and SME users are provided with overdraft access, streamlining their workflow.

The Company has adopted enhanced security measures by deploying advanced encryption and security measures to safeguard user data. These initiatives, coupled with LTF's enhanced content and functionalities, underscore the Company's dedication to providing an exceptional and trustworthy digital experience for all LTF users.

L & T Finance Ltd. (LTF) (www.LTFINANCE.com), formerly known as L & T Finance Holdings Ltd., (LTFH) is a leading Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), offering a range of financial products and services. Headquartered in Mumbai, the Company has been rated 'AAA' - the highest credit rating for NBFCs - by four leading rating agencies. It has also received leadership scores and ratings by global and national Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) rating providers for its sustainability performance. The Company has been certified as a Great Place To Work® and has also won many prestigious awards for its flagship CSR project - "Digital Sakhi"- which focuses on women's empowerment and digital and financial inclusion. Under Right to Win, being in the 'right businesses' has helped the Company become one of the leading financiers in key Retail products. The Company is focused on creating a top-class, digitally enabled, Retail finance company as part of the Lakshya 2026 plan. The goal is to move the emphasis from product focus to customer focus and establish a robust Retail portfolio with quality assets, thus creating a Fintech@Scale while keeping ESG at the core. Fintech@Scale is one of the pillars of the Company's strategic roadmap - Lakshya 2026. The Company has around 2.5 Crore customer database, which is being leveraged to cross-sell, up-sell, and identify new customers.

Facebook: LnTFS

Twitter: LnTFinance

YouTube: Ltfinance

LinkedIn: L & TFinance

Instagram: Lntfinance

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)