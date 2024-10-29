L & T Finance Ltd. Launches #SapnoWaliDiwali AI-powered Campaign

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 29: L & T Finance Ltd. (LTF), one of the leading Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) in the country, has announced the launch of its #SapnoWaliDiwali campaign. Through this initiative, LTF aims to empower dreams and aspirations, encouraging individuals to take the first step towards their goals. It also gives the audience an interactive and memorable experience while aligning with the festive spirit of Diwali.

To engage with the user, LTF has launched an AI-powered microsite, www.sapnowalidiwali.com that guides them through a unique personalized journey. One can select a dream, such as buying a home, purchasing a two-wheeler, planning a vacation, expanding a business, etc., and receive a personalized, AI-generated image of themselves that visualizes their aspirations. Each user will also be able to download a custom image accompanied by a Diwali greeting to share with friends and family.

Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Sudipta Roy, Managing Director and CEO at LTF said, "AI is not just a buzzword, but a powerful tool that has the potential to transform. At LTF, we are harnessing the capabilities of AI to engage and personalize the experience. With our AI-powered initiative #SapnoWaliDiwali, we are enabling individuals to visualize their dreams and take actionable steps towards achieving them. As we celebrate the spirit of Diwali, we wish to light a path to a brighter future for the society at large."

Kavita Jagtiani, Chief Marketing Officer at LTF said, "Diwali is much more than a festival. It is the time when families and friends come together to celebrate new beginnings and prosperity. With our #SapnoWaliDiwali campaign, we are elevating this cherished celebration through an immersive digital experience that brings dreams to life. By doing so, we are reigniting the hope of achieving those dreams, with LTF as their trusted partner."

The campaign is live across all social media platforms of the brand. LTF has also collaborated with influencers across lifestyle and entertainment categories to inspire audiences and connect. In addition, LTF is also hosting a contest, inviting users to post their AI-generated images on Instagram for a chance to win exciting prizes.

L & T Finance Ltd. (LTF) (www.ltfs.com), formerly known as L & T Finance Holdings Ltd., (LTFH) is a leading Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), offering a range of financial products and services. Headquartered in Mumbai, the Company has been rated 'AAA' -- the highest credit rating for NBFCs -- by four leading rating agencies. It has also received leadership scores and ratings by global and national Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) rating providers for its sustainability performance. The Company has been certified as a Great Place To Work® and has also won many prestigious awards for its flagship CSR project - "Digital Sakhi"- which focuses on women's empowerment and digital and financial inclusion. Under Right to Win, being in the 'right businesses' has helped the Company become one of the leading financiers in key Retail products. The Company is focused on creating a top-class, digitally enabled, Retail finance company as part of the Lakshya 2026 plan. The goal is to move the emphasis from product focus to customer focus and establish a robust Retail portfolio with quality assets, thus creating a Fintech@Scale while keeping ESG at the core. Fintech@Scale is one of the pillars of the Company's strategic roadmap - Lakshya 2026. The Company has around 2.5 Crore customer database, which is being leveraged to cross-sell, up-sell, and identify new customers.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)