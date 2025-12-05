L & T Finance Ltd. Receives a CRISIL ESG Rating of 70 Categorised as 'Strong'

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 5: L & T Finance Ltd. (LTF), formerly known as L & T Finance Holdings Ltd., one of the leading Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) in the country, announced its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) rating by CRISIL. The Company achieved an overall 'CRISIL ESG 70,' categorised as a 'Strong' rating in FY25 and establishing LTF as the highest-rated entity among the listed NBFCs covered by CRISIL. LTF has also been assigned a Core ESG Rating of 'CRISIL Core ESG 80.' These scores are based on public disclosures on ESG parameters at the consolidated level and other publicly available information.

As per Crisil ESG Ratings, the overall rating can be attributed to the Company's strong performance on key Environmental (E) and Social (S) parameters, including control over the intensities of Scope 1 and 2 emissions and energy consumption, as well as improved performance on attrition, diversity & inclusion, and stakeholder complaints. Further, it has stated that the Company expanded its scope of disclosures on its Scope 3 emissions and taken initiatives to increase its sustainable finance portfolio, which supported the E score. Furthermore, the rating is aided by a healthy Governance (G) score.

Mr. Sudipta Roy, Managing Director and CEO, LTF, said, "Our strong ESG ratings are a significant indicator of how we deliver holistic economic, social, and environmental impact through robust governance, an unwavering commitment to sustainability, and our businesses, which address the needs of unserved and underserved customers. It is a direct result of our proactive approach and dedication to transparency and accountability. Additionally, we are among the first NBFCs to conduct a 'Double Materiality' assessment and a 'Business Impact Study' based on 'True Value Methodology.' We remain focused on creating such benchmarks in the NBFC sector."

Ms. Apurva Rathod, Company Secretary and Chief Sustainability Officer at LTF, said, "Our commitment to business sustainability is deeply embedded in our strategy. We have been a pioneer and early adopter of various sustainability-related practices, and in many cases, well ahead of regulatory mandates. Our journey transitioned from disclosure-based compliance to building an ESG-conscious organisation, and we are taking significant strides towards it. We have embedded ESG principles across business and operations, ensuring value creation for all our stakeholders."

Crisil ESG Ratings is a SEBI-registered Category-1 ESG Rating Provider following a subscriber-pays model and relies solely on publicly available information for its ESG rating assessments. The analytical approach combines the Company's performance relative to its peers with the financial sector's impact on the environment and society, while the G score remains sector-agnostic.

L & T Finance Ltd. (LTF) (www.LTFINANCE.com) formerly known as L & T Finance Holdings Ltd., (LTFH) is a leading Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), offering a range of financial products and services. Headquartered in Mumbai, the Company has been rated 'AAA' -- the highest credit rating -- by four leading domestic rating agencies. S & P Global Ratings has recently upgraded LTF long-term Issuer Credit Rating to "BBB/Stable" from "BBB-/Positive" and short-term issuer credit rating to "A-2" from "A-3". Fitch Ratings has assigned LTF Long-Term Foreign and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings of "BBB-" with a Stable outlook. It has also received leadership scores and ratings by global and national Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) rating providers for its sustainability performance. The Company has been certified as a Great Place To Work® and has also won many prestigious awards for its flagship CSR project - "Digital Sakhi"- which focuses on women's empowerment and digital and financial inclusion. Under Right to Win, being in the 'right businesses' has helped the Company become one of the leading financiers in key Retail products. The Company is focused on creating a top-class, digitally enabled, Retail finance company as part of the Lakshya 2026 plan. The goal is to move the emphasis from product focus to customer focus and establish a robust Retail portfolio with quality assets, thus creating a Fintech@Scale while keeping ESG at the core. Fintech@Scale is one of the pillars of the Company's strategic roadmap - Lakshya 2026. The Company has over 2.7 Crore customer database, which is being leveraged to cross-sell, up-sell, and identify new customers.

X: x.com/LnTFinance

Facebook: www.facebook.com/LnTFS

Linkedin: www.linkedin.com/company/lntfinance

Instagram: www.instagram.com/lntfinance

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/ltfinance

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)