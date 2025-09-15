L & T Finance Ltd. Unveils TV Commercial 'Just Zoom Two-wheeler Loans' with Jasprit Bumrah

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15: L & T Finance Ltd. (LTF), one of the leading retail financiers in the country, has introduced its latest TV commercial (TVC), 'Just Zoom Two-wheeler Loans,' featuring its brand ambassador, Jasprit Bumrah. The campaign tagline 'Bumrah Ki Speed Par,' cleverly draws parallels between Bumrah's speed and precision with LTF's swift and seamless Two-wheeler financing.

The TVC was strategically launched during the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 for maximum impact and reach. L & T Finance is the Associate Sponsor for the Asia Cup 2025 on Sony TV Broadcast Network across 13 channels. The TVC highlights the key features of LTF's Two-wheeler Loans - instant approval, maximum loan eligibility, and a competitive EMI starting at Rs. 2,199 per lakh. This speed of underwriting is driven by LTF's proprietary Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning three-dimensional credit risk assessment engine, 'Project Cyclops,' which assesses creditworthiness in real-time to deliver on the promise of instant approvals and a seamless customer experience.

The TVC is set in a two-wheeler showroom where a customer expresses doubt about the speed of the loan process. The narrative cleverly contrasts the customer's loan journey with a live cricket match featuring Jasprit Bumrah on a screen. As Bumrah begins his powerful run-up and delivers the ball, the LTF representative completes the entire digital loan application in parallel - from document upload to final approval. The loan approval matches with the climactic moment Bumrah dismisses the batsman, visually reinforcing the campaign's promise of speed and efficiency to life.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sudipta Roy, Managing Director & CEO at LTF, said, "Two-wheeler is a cornerstone of mobility and economic independence for countless individuals and families across the nation. For many, it is not just a key enabler for commerce and connectivity, but also their entry into the formal credit system. As a critical first-stage loan product, it represents a crucial step in their financial journey. By simplifying and accelerating the financing process, we are ensuring that the aspirations of a dynamic, on-the-move India are met with the speed, precision, and reliability they deserve. Our TVC with Jasprit Bumrah brings this commitment to life."

Ms. Kavita Jagtiani, Chief Marketing Officer at LTF, said, "Our vision for this film was clear: sharp, direct, and maximum impact. It is a reflection of our Two-wheeler loan proposition itself. We strategically leveraged Bumrah's image to showcase our commitment to delivering a swift loan process, ensuring our customers that their wait time will be as short and decisive as his run-up to the crease. Over and above this, we are also using artificial intelligence to create exciting and highly personalized customer experiences at every touchpoint with Bumrah."

An Integrated Marketing Campaign (IMC) leveraging a mix of media buyouts for increased exposure and resonance will be launched across 13 cities - Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Bhubaneshwar, Chennai, Coimbatore, Cuttack, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Pune, Varanasi, and Guwahati. This includes outdoors with hoardings, airport branding in Mumbai, ads in in-flight magazines, metro branding, WhatsApp Bot for Two-wheeler, and ads for user engagement on social media. The Company will also launch an AI-powered 'Bowl like Bumrah' contest. Users can match Bumrah's bowling style and speed for a chance to win exciting prizes. In addition, the Company is conducting several initiatives like Bumrah signed gloves for consumer promotion and influencer campaign. The TV commercial will be aired on Sony Sports (English, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam), Sony PIX, Sony Max, and Sony Wah TV. This includes their respective HD channels.

To watch the TV commercial, click below: www.youtu.be/kQ5TCK1GNFQ

L & T Finance Ltd. (LTF) ( www.LTFINANCE.com ) formerly known as L & T Finance Holdings Ltd., (LTFH) is a leading Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), offering a range of financial products and services. Headquartered in Mumbai, the Company has been rated 'AAA' -- the highest credit rating for NBFCs -- by four leading rating agencies. It has also received leadership scores and ratings by global and national Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) rating providers for its sustainability performance. The Company has been certified as a Great Place To Work® and has also won many prestigious awards for its flagship CSR project - "Digital Sakhi"- which focuses on women's empowerment and digital and financial inclusion. Under Right to Win, being in the 'right businesses' has helped the Company become one of the leading financiers in key Retail products. The Company is focused on creating a top-class, digitally enabled, Retail finance company as part of the Lakshya 2026 plan. The goal is to move the emphasis from product focus to customer focus and establish a robust Retail portfolio with quality assets, thus creating a Fintech@Scale while keeping ESG at the core. Fintech@Scale is one of the pillars of the Company's strategic roadmap - Lakshya 2026. The Company has over 2.6 Crore customer database, which is being leveraged to cross-sell, up-sell, and identify new customers.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LnTFS

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lntfinance/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lntfinance/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/ltfinance

X: https://x.com/LnTFinance

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)