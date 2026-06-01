LaennecAI launches Zorgm Pro: A free medical education answer engine built by doctors, for doctors

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]/ London [UK], June 1: LaennecAI today announced the launch of Zorgm Pro, a free medical education answer engine for verified doctors in India and the UK, designed to support continuing medical education, self-learning, and evidence-based clinical updating. A clinician-only "ChatGPT for doctors" supporting continuing medical education, self-learning, and evidence-based clinical updating in India and the UK.

Addressing the Growing Need for Continuous Medical Learning

The main reason for Zorgm Pro is built around a simple clinical reality: doctors need to stay continuously updated to give patients the best possible care, but medical knowledge is now changing faster than traditional education alone can keep pace with. Guidelines are changing, diagnostic thresholds are being revised, drug safety information is evolving, antimicrobial resistance patterns are shifting, and new evidence is constantly reshaping clinical practice.

This is why many clinicians are already turning to general-purpose AI for medical questions. However, general-purpose AI was not built specifically for clinical education. It can generate answers from broad model memory or open web content, without the strict evidence grounding, doctor-reviewed curation, source traceability, regional guideline alignment, and educational boundaries that doctors need.

"Every doctor understands that staying current is part of giving patients the best possible care," said Dr Jase John, MBBS, MPH, Co-Founder of LaennecAI. "Zorgm Pro was created to support that responsibility with a trusted medical education answer engine built around evidence, traceability, regional relevance, and professional judgement. It is built by doctors, for doctors."

Built on Curated, Evidence-Based Medical Intelligence

In medicine, speed alone is not enough. Doctors need to see where information comes from, assess the source, and apply their own professional judgement.

Zorgm Pro does not search the open internet to generate medical answers. It uses retrieval-grounded AI to answer from a doctor-reviewed medical knowledge base of trusted clinical sources, guidelines, medicine information, and peer-reviewed literature. If the system does not find sufficient evidence in its curated sources, it is designed not to invent an answer.

Zorgm Pro is free for verified doctors. Doctors in India can verify through their National Medical Commission registration, while doctors in the UK can verify through their General Medical Council registration. Zorgm Pro is designed with privacy at its core, and personal data is not shared with third-party companies.

Regional relevance is central to Zorgm Pro. The platform's curated medical knowledge base brings together country-specific guidance, including Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidance and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) guidance for India, alongside international guidelines, medicines information, FDA resources, US National Library of Medicine sources, and millions of curated medical and scientific papers. This allows doctors to ask clinical education questions through one familiar interface, while Zorgm Pro grounds its answers in sources that reflect both global evidence and the relevant local clinical context.

"Medical evidence is vast, but volume alone is not enough," said Dr Arathy Varghese, PhD, Co-Founder of LaennecAI. "Zorgm Pro is designed to organise trusted guidelines, medicines information, international references, and peer-reviewed medical literature into a curated knowledge base that doctors can interrogate through a familiar conversational interface."

Privacy, Verification, and Clinical Responsibility at the Core

Zorgm Pro is an educational reference tool for verified doctors. It is not a diagnostic tool, prescribing tool, triage system, bedside clinical decision-support system, or Software as a Medical Device. Doctors remain responsible for applying guidance to individual patients and verifying against local protocols, formularies, and clinical context.

Zorgm Pro is now available at www.zorgm.pro and on iOS and Android for verified doctors in India and the UK, with plans to expand to additional countries and guideline frameworks over time.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is Zorgm Pro?

Zorgm Pro is a free AI-powered medical education answer engine designed exclusively for verified doctors in India and the UK to support continuing medical education, self-learning, and evidence-based clinical updating.

Who can access Zorgm Pro?

Currently, verified doctors in India and the UK can access the platform using their NMC or GMC registrations respectively.

How is Zorgm Pro different from general AI tools?

Unlike general-purpose AI platforms, Zorgm Pro uses retrieval-grounded AI based on curated and doctor-reviewed medical sources rather than unrestricted internet content.

About LaennecAI

LaennecAI is a medical AI company with teams across London, Cardiff, Birmingham, and Kochi. The company builds clinically focused AI tools for doctors and patients under the Zorgm brand. Its products include Zorgm Pro, a free clinician-only medical education answer engine for continuing medical education, self-learning, and evidence-based reference, alongside patient-facing self-management technologies and an AI as Medical Device digital stethoscope for respiratory and cardiac monitoring.

LaennecAI's approach is grounded in curated medical sources, clinical governance, privacy, and regional relevance.

www.laennec.ai

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