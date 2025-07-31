Lancers International School Becomes the First in Delhi NCR to Introduce Lacrosse

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 31: Lancers International School marks a significant milestone by becoming the first institution in Delhi NCR to introduce Lacrosse into the sports curriculum. In collaboration with the Lacrosse Association of India, the school now offers professional coaching and equipment to students from Grade 3 onwards, furthering its commitment to holistic and world-class education.

Lancers International School, one of the top international schools in Gurgaon, and the premier IB World School nestled in the upscale DLF Phase 5, Golf Course Road, continues to stand out as a trailblazer in innovation, this time by introducing Lacrosse into its sports curriculum, becoming the first school in Delhi NCR to do so.

Originating from Indigenous communities in North America, Lacrosse is a sport celebrated globally for its blend of speed, athleticism, and strategic gameplay. The institute recognizes its potential to challenge and inspire students.

Lancers has collaborated with the Lacrosse Association of India to bring in trained coaches and official equipment to ensure a world-class experience. "Our mission has always been to grow Lacrosse at the grassroots level, and this partnership with Lancers International School is a vital step in that direction. Early exposure to such a dynamic sport will open new athletic pathways for students," shared Dr. Rajesh Turan, General Secretary, Lacrosse Association of Haryana.

The sport will be introduced for students from Grade 3 upwards, starting with structured sessions that culminate in matches, showcases, and inter-school opportunities. This milestone is part of a broader mission of Lancers -- one where education meets innovation, and tradition meets bold, future-ready thinking.

"The world is constantly evolving, and education must evolve with it. We don't pursue change for its own sake; we embrace it because our students deserve an education that keeps pace with the world they're growing up in," said Mr. Yogesh Sindhwani, Head of School, Lancers International School.

In addition to spearheading Lacrosse in Delhi NCR, Lancers International School provides an expansive sports curriculum featuring over 20 disciplines, including football, basketball, cricket, squash, swimming, taekwondo, gymnastics, skating, boxing, shooting, tennis, and fencing. Our students engage in competitive play across these sports, and many have achieved remarkable success, qualifying at both district and national levels.

"The strength of Lancers lies in the diversity of experiences we offer. Every child is unique, and our role is to provide an environment where they can explore their interests, pursue their ambitions, and become the best version of themselves," shared Mr. Mann, Director, Lancers International School.

This breadth of offerings, supported by expert coaching, top-tier facilities, including a swimming pool and a dedicated indoor multipurpose arena of over 3,200 sqm, and a culture of nurturing teamwork, leadership, and resilience ensures every child thrives athletically and personally.

Lancers has always been ahead of the curve, and the introduction of Lacrosse only furthers that legacy.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)