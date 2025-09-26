Laser World of Photonics India 2025: Advancing Global Photonics Trade and Industrial Growth

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 26: Laser World of Photonics India 2025 concluded at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre, firmly establishing itself not merely as a national trade fair, but as an indispensable platform for global strategy and market access in one of the world's most crucial growth economies. The event's strategic elevation reflects the accelerating integration of advanced photonics and laser technologies into the core of India's ambitious industrial and manufacturing transformation.

Over three days, the event facilitated high-density networking and strategic deal-making, underscoring its critical role for multinational corporations and domestic champions alike. The event metrics speak to its commercial gravity: 150+ exhibiting entities from 20+ nations occupied 6,000 sqm, engaging a qualified audience of 10,844 industry professionals and facilitating 500+ pre-scheduled B2B meetings. This convergence of supply and demand highlights the event's function as a key lever for market entry and expansion strategy in South Asia.

Leadership Quotes: Strategic and Forward-Looking

Bhupinder Singh, President IMEA, Messe Munchen and CEO, Messe Muenchen India, stated: "The discourse at this year's event has fundamentally shifted from 'why' to 'how.' We are no longer simply validating the potential of the Indian market; we are facilitating the execution of large-scale technological integration. The quality of engagement here directly influences capital allocation and partnership strategies for the year ahead, cementing this event's role as a strategic imperative for the C-suite."

Dr. Reinhard Pfeiffer, CEO, Messe Munchen, added: "For global players, India offers two key opportunities: a vast domestic market and a rapidly developing innovation hub. The conversations we've witnessed here are not just about making individual sales; they are about co-development, localising supply chains, and establishing long-term strategic partnerships. This event is the annual platform for those negotiations."

H.E. Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Lithuania, Mr. Julius Pranevicius, remarked, "This event exemplifies the strategic convergence of global innovation and local expertise, offering a clear pathway for cross-border partnerships that enhance supply chain resilience and accelerate technology adoption in high-growth markets like India."

The event garnered authoritative backing from a consortium of global and domestic industry associations, including VDMA, European Photonics Industry Consortium (EPIC), Laser Industries Association of India (LIAI), National Centre for Additive Manufacturing (NCAM), Lithuanian Laser Association and Automotive Research Association of India, Peenya Industries Association and many more. This coalition signals deep-seated industry confidence in India's strategic direction and the event's role in fostering cross-border industrial collaboration.

The event was graced by eminent dignitaries including Dr. Harshan Budke, Vice President and Head of the Technology & Innovation Centre at L & T Precision Engineering and Systems; Dr. Nagahanumaiah, Director of the Central Manufacturing Technology Institute; Mr. Carlos Lee, Director General of the European Photonics Industry Consortium (EPIC); Ms. Kristina Ananiciene, Executive Director of the Lithuanian Laser Association; and Mr. Julius Pranevicius, representing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Lithuania.

Jaspreet Sidhu, CEO, National Centre for Additive Manufacturing (NCAM), highlighted the industry perspective: "Laser World of Photonics India has emerged as an important platform for the automotive and mobility sector. It brings together innovators, researchers, and industry leaders to explore how next-generation technologies can enhance safety, efficiency, and sustainability in transportation. The collaborations nurtured here will strengthen India's pursuit of self-reliance, global competitiveness, and leadership in future mobility solutions."

The conference agenda was strategically engineered to address the twin challenges of technological adoption and operational integration. Sessions moved beyond technical demonstrations to dissect the business case for photonics in driving efficiency, precision, and innovation across supply chains.

The Photonics Research and Innovation in Science and Manufacturing (PRISM) conference, held in association with IEEE photonics over two days, provided a critical junction for aligning foundational research with commercial quantum photonics- Concurrently, the NCAM-backed seminar on Laser-Driven Innovation in additive delivered a rigorous analysis of ROI and scalability in additive and smart manufacturing, providing executives with a clear-eyed view of the technology's impact on bottom lines and competitive advantage. Forums led by EPIC and the Lithuanian Laser Association provided unmatched intelligence on global supply chain dynamics and partnership opportunities in sectors ranging from quantum computing to defence.

Exhibitor Testimonials

Exhibitor feedback confirmed the event's value in deploying market strategy. Mr. Tarun Mendiratta, Director- Operations and Business Development, IPG Photonics India Pvt. Ltd noted: "The ROI on participation is measured in qualified leads and strategic intelligence. The access to key decision-makers from India's industrial conglomerates provides invaluable data for shaping our market-entry strategy and product roadmap for the region."

The sophistication of technical and commercial dialogue was a key takeaway. Mr. Lalit Kumar, Managing Director, Laser Science Services, observed: "The conversations go beyond product specs. We are engaging in substantive discussions about joint ventures, technology transfer, and creating localised support ecosystems. This is where the foundation for the next decade of growth in Asia is being laid."

Sunil Kamath, Country Manager - India, Maxphotonics Co. Ltd, a leading global exhibitor, shared: "This event has become a cornerstone for risk-mitigated expansion. By connecting us with high-calibre partners in India's burgeoning business sectors, it enables us to refine our global supply chain strategies and accelerate time-to-market for advanced laser solutions."

Buyer Testimonials

For procurement and innovation leaders attending, the event was a critical sourcing and competitive intelligence platform. Vigneshwaran L, Manager - Quality Assurance, L & T Precision Engineering Systems IC stated: "In the global race for manufacturing supremacy, access to leading-edge technology is non-negotiable. This forum provides a condensed, high-value opportunity to vet suppliers, benchmark capabilities, and secure the partnerships that will define our operational advantage for years to come."

Hariharan V, Deputy Group Manager, Titan Company Ltd., added: "Our attendance is a strategic investment in capability building. It allows us to de-risk our technology adoption process and identify partners who can scale with us, ensuring resilience and innovation in our core operations."

N. C Vijaya Madhavan, Sr. Associate, Ola Electric, representing a key buyer in the electronics sector, commented: "The event's structured B2B framework delivered actionable insights that directly inform our procurement decisions. It's an efficient mechanism for evaluating long-term supplier reliability and integrating the latest photonics solutions into our value chain, ultimately enhancing our competitive positioning in global markets."

Laser World of Photonics India 2025 has unequivocally demonstrated that the Indian photonics market is entering a phase of mature, strategic growth. The event itself has evolved into an essential fixture on the global industry calendar--a forum where commercial partnerships are forged, strategic roadmaps are aligned, and the future of a multi-billion-dollar market is actively shaped. For business leaders and investors monitoring high-tech industrial growth in Asia, this event provides the most reliable barometer of progress and opportunity.

The next edition will be held in 2026. Further details will be communicated in due course.

