Launch of "Seedball for Green Wall" Campaign from Ambaji by Hon'ble Speaker Shri Shankarbhai Chaudhary

PNN

Ambaji (Gujarat) [India], July 7: Hon'ble Speaker of Gujarat Legislative Assembly, Shri Shankarbhai Chaudhary, today inaugurated the 5th consecutive edition of the "Seedball for Green Wall" campaign from the sacred land of Ambaji. Initiated with the noble vision of transforming the Aravalli mountain ranges into a lush green ecosystem, the campaign is a collaborative effort of Banas Dairy, the Forest Department, and local volunteers.

Throughout the month of July, Banas Dairy will sow over 1 crore seedballs across the Aravalli hills. To mark the auspicious beginning, Speaker, Gujarat Legislative Assembly Shri Shankar Chaudhary offered prayers at the Ambaji temple and symbolically draped a green chunari (veil) to Maa Amba, representing nature and greenery.

The seedball plantation was carried out both through drone technology and manual efforts across the Gabbar-Ambaji hill regions. The Speaker acknowledged the outstanding results seen from previous seedball sowing on hills like Ambaji and Jesor and expressed gratitude to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for his historic vision of creating a "Green Wall" across the Aravalli range.

This ecological initiative not only aims at reforesting the region but also contributes significantly to rejuvenating rivers like Banas, Saraswati, and Sabarmati by improving water retention in the mountains.

Thousands of women from milk producer unions have actively participated in preparing seedballs using natural cow dung, with Banas Dairy providing the region-specific tree seeds. These efforts align with the larger goal of ecological restoration and sustainable development.

The Prime Minister's vision announced on World Environment Day 2025 to transform the Aravalli hills--from Banaskantha to Dahod--into a continuous green zone is being brought to life by this initiative, which has already shown positive outcomes over the past five years.

A large number of citizens participated in the launch event held at Gabbar-Ambaji today. Seedballs were sown in the hilly areas behind the Gabbar temple. The event was graced by the presence of MLA Shri Swaroopji Thakor, District Forest Conservator Shri Chirag Amin, members of Banas Dairy Board, Banas Bank Chairman Shri Dahyabhai Pilyatr, Banas Medical College Chairman Shri P.J. Chaudhary, cooperative leaders, and senior forest officials.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)