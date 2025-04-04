Lauritz Knudsen launches Integrated Marketing Campaign featuring Mumbai Indians Players

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 4: Lauritz Knudsen Electrical and Automation (formerly L & T Switchgear), the leader in the Indian electrical and automation industry, recently launched its new integrated marketing campaign featuring Mumbai Indians and its players. Marking a significant milestone in their strategic partnership with Mumbai Indians--one of the most celebrated and successful cricket franchises-- Lauritz Knudsen has rolled out a new TV Commercial which highlights the strong contribution made by the brand to India's progress, weaving a narrative that connects technological innovation with sporting excellence.

The campaign reinforces Lauritz Knudsen's position as 'India's Favourite Switchgear' brand, showcasing its pivotal role in powering India's infrastructure--from airports and stadiums to metros and beyond. As the Principal Partner of Mumbai Indians, Lauritz Knudsen is leveraging cricket's massive audience through compelling storytelling. Led by a TVC, the integrated campaign aims to increase brand familiarity across India while reaffirming Lauritz Knudsen's category leadership.

Titled 'Who am I?' the TVC features Mumbai Indians' star players-- Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav (SKY).

Deepak Sharma, Zone President, Greater India, MD & CEO of Schneider Electric India, said, "Our new ad film with Mumbai Indians' star players brings to life the perfect parallel between cricket excellence and technological innovation. Sport is a powerful force that unites people through passion, resilience, and excellence--qualities that define Lauritz Knudsen's legacy. As we launch this campaign, we celebrate the synergy between high-performance sports and high-performance solutions for an emergent, bold India."

Naresh Kumar, COO of Lauritz Knudsen, added, "We are driven by a commitment to innovation, safety, and partnership--values that resonate deeply with the world of sports. Just as athletes rely on precision and reliability to achieve excellence, our electrical solutions empower businesses and homes with cutting-edge technology that ensures safety and efficiency. This campaign reflects our dedication to being a trusted partner in India's evolving landscape, delivering solutions that are as enduring as the spirit of competition."

Rajat Abbi, Vice President, Marketing, Greater India, Schneider Electric, commented, "Our partnership with Mumbai Indians' is more than a marketing initiative--it's a narrative that bridges the worlds of sports and technology. The campaign showcases the strong contribution made by Lauritz Knudsen to India's resilient growth through its technologically advanced solutions, narrated in a lighthearted manner by Mumbai Indians star players"

The campaign has been developed by Saatchi & Saatchi India, part of Publicis Groupe India Through an engaging storytelling approach, the campaign bridges the gap between corporate history and contemporary brand positioning, showcasing how Lauritz Knudsen's legacy of innovation continues to drive technological advancement in India's electrical and automation landscape.

Lauritz Knudsen Electrical and Automation is a part of the Schneider Electric group in India.

Link to the TVC: https://youtu.be/MwZZqOcHCzI?si=OAyrqZHc0jV8k1gL

About Lauritz Knudsen:

Lauritz Knudsen Electrical & Automation is a leading player in the Indian Electrical industry, drawing strength from over 70 years of rich heritage and a steadfast dedication to contributing towards the growth of India. The brand currently exports to 30 + countries and is dedicated to providing a wide range of electrical and automation solutions to vital sectors of the economy, including industries, utilities, infrastructure, buildings, and agriculture. Our extensive portfolio includes low-voltage and medium-voltage switchgear, automation solutions, tailored software, and services.

With multiple manufacturing facilities in India, we adhere to global standards of excellence. Our operations are supported by well-equipped, in-house design and development centers, as well as tooling facilities, ensuring precision in manufacturing.

With a strong global footprint, supported by an expansive electrical distribution network in India and worldwide, our ambition is to foster excellence and provide top-tier products and solutions that drive the progress of nations globally.

We Listen. We Partner. We Innovate.

