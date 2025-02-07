Lava's #MyBharatWithLava Campaign Concludes, Engages With 4M Social Natives

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], February 7: Lava International Limited, the Indian smartphone manufacturer successfully concluded its #MyBharatWithLAVA campaign, garnering 57K engagement on Instagram. The two- day campaign started on the eve of Republic Day 2025 marked an industry-first initiative, celebrating India's rich cultural diversity, ethnicity and creativity through a digital parade. By collaborating with popular content creators from across the country, the campaign brought to life the patriotic spirit and unique storytelling, while celebrating India's secular ethos of Unity in Diversity.

The campaign, which took over social media, ignited patriotic pride and reached close to 4 million social natives, driving an impressive engagement of 57K and 632K impressions in collaboration with prominent creators in the likes of Satya Saggar, Narendra Raj and Priyansh.

Sharing his views on the campaign, Mr. Puravansh Maitreya, Head of Marketing, Lava International Limited said "At Lava, we believe in the power of diversity and unity that makes India truly special. With #MyBharatWithLAVA, we set out to celebrate the vibrant cultural identities of each state while fostering a deep sense of national pride. Seeing the overwhelming response and the incredible engagement from across the country has been truly inspiring. This campaign became more than just a tribute to India's rich heritage--it evolved into a movement where people proudly showcased their regional traditions. This 76th Republic Day, we invited everyone to unite in celebrating the essence of our great nation, because when we come together, Bharat shines brighter!"

The campaign, which kicked off with a high-impact Instagram grid post on January 26th, 2025, brought together eight regional influencers who represented different states, each sharing their unique cultural stories through 20-second short videos. The list included familiar names such as Satya Saggar from Mumbai, Narendra Raj from Delhi, Priyansh from Bhopal, Akshay from Lucknow, Mohammad Abbass from Kashmir, Ashwin K C from Kerala, Krishan Nagi from Assam, and Rinku Bisht from Gujarat.

In the second leg, Lava encouraged user participation by inviting people to share their cultural pride, with the best entries being featured as 'State Stars' on Lava's social media platforms. The initiative successfully strengthened community bonds, with users actively contributing stories, photos, and videos that reflected their regional traditions.

With creative support from Social Panga, the campaign successfully delivered content that resonated deeply with audiences across digital platforms, driving exceptional engagement and connection.

#ProudlyIndian | Made in India, Made for India

Lava International Limited, headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, is a pioneering mobile handset and solutions company in India, founded in 2009 with the vision to empower individuals. The company's corporate office and manufacturing facility, equipped with a production capacity of 42.52 million handsets per annum, are strategically located in Noida. Lava's commitment to innovation is reflected in its two state-of-the-art research and development centers in Noida, housing dedicated teams in software and hardware design. The company's extensive nationwide presence is facilitated by a robust retail network of 1.65 Lakh retailers, directly served by over 1000 distributors, and supported by a vast after-sales service network of 800+ professionally managed service centers. The brand has a global presence in 20+ countries.

Beyond smartphones, Lava is expanding its product portfolio to include smartwatches, Neckbands, Probuds, and an extended True Wireless Stereo (TWS) segment. The brand's credibility is underscored by being ranked the 'Most Trustworthy Brand' in the CMR Retail Sentiment Index.

Connect with us on Instagram, X (Twitter), and LinkedIn.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)