Law Prep Tutorial Unveils its 23rd Branch in Nagpur

India PR Distribution

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], May 21: Headquartered in Jodhpur, Law Prep Tutorial has become synonymous with success in the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) and other law entrances in India. Backed by a legacy of over 22 years, Law Prep Tutorial proudly announces the grand opening of its newest branch in the winter capital of Maharashtra - Nagpur. The launch event held at Chitnavis Centre, Nagpur was attended by CLAT aspirants, their parents, Sagar Joshi, Founder & Director of Law Prep Tutorial, CLAT 2024 All India Rank # 1 Jai Bohara, All India Rank # 28 Manuja Kavishwar and Directors of Law Prep Tutorial Nagpur Centre - Rishi Chourasia, Shweta Bhandari and Vikrant Joshi. The Chief Guest for the event was Advocate Nahush Khubhalkar a reputed lawyer from Nagpur with 33 years of experience.

Sagar Joshi, Founder & Director of Law Prep Tutorial, set the context for the event by connecting the dots. "We are happy to announce our operations in Nagpur which is a land of Deekshabhoomi a sacred monument of Navayana Buddhism. Dr. B. R. Ambedkar was an Indian lawyer, scholar of Buddhism, and the Drafting Chairman of the Constitution of India. The study of the Constitution is integral to study for every law student. In today's scenario, law as a discipline is gaining popularity because it offers a wide spectrum of opportunities in all fields may it be litigation, private sector, public sector, etc. Students must aspire for new-age careers in law from prestigious National Law Universities (NLUs) and must explore the role of technology in the legal field. With a commitment to excellence and a passion for legal education, Law Prep Tutorial Nagpur Centre aims to become the premier destination for aspiring law professionals in the region." opined Sagar Joshi in the inaugural speech.

The most awaited session was the lively interaction with the CLAT All India Toppers Jai Bohora and Manuja Kavishwar. Decoding what comprises a topper, Jai and Manuja provided valuable preparation tips to the students and parents to enable chalking out a strategy to secure a seat in a top NLU. Both the toppers emphasized the importance of starting the preparation early, choosing the right mentors, taking enough mocks, analysing them, developing reading habits, updating current affairs, staying motivated, and more importantly, staying away from social media. In his insightful speech, Advocate Nahush Khubalkar threw light on making a career as a courtroom lawyer. He spoke about a typical day in the life of a litigation lawyer and urged students to chase excellence in their student and professional lives.

Rishi Chourasia, Director, Law Prep Tutorial, Nagpur while unravelling CLAT 2.0 said, "Competitive exams are not conducted to check academic brilliance of the students but they are meant to assess their decision-making skills, comprehension skills and ability to think on their feet and perform under pressure. Students need to be prepared for all kinds of surprises in the actual test paper. We are extremely happy to partner with Law Prep Tutorial to set new benchmarks of learning for law entrance preparation in Vidarbha region. We strive to create awareness about various avenues provided in law as a career and our vision is to increase the CLAT takers in the region. Situated in the heart of Nagpur, our centre is strategically located to cater to the growing demand for quality training in the area. Boasting a team of highly experienced educators, state-of-the-art facilities, and a technology backbone, Law Prep Tutorial Nagpur is all set to redefine the landscape of law entrance exam preparation."

CLAT is a centralized national-level entrance test for admissions to the 5-year integrated LLB and LLM program by 25 prestigious NLUs in India. CLAT is a greatly appreciated and adored law entrance exam designed to test a student's aptitude and skills in areas such as Legal Reasoning, Quantitative Techniques, English Language, Logical Reasoning, and Current Affairs (including GK). Apart from NLUs, CLAT is a gateway to many other law colleges and universities across the country. It is the toughest of all the law entrances in India. Although many students attempt CLAT every year, it is cleared by a select few who reflect the required hard work, discipline, and diligence. Seats are allotted based on rank in the merit list and choice filling by the candidate.

For more information about Law Prep Tutorial Nagpur Centre and its programs:

* Visit - www.lawpreptutorial.com/our-centers/nagpur

* Contact - 9022994507 / 9595212711

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)