Leading International Real Estate Developers & Immigration Companies to converge for IREX New Delhi

BusinessWire India New Delhi [India], October 17: The ninteenth edition of International Real Estate Expo & IREX Residency & Citizenship Conclave 2024 will be held from 18th to 19th October, 2024 at Le Meridien, New Delhi. The show is a unique platform that offers various options and prospects of international real estate investments, residency & citizenship by investment programs across the world to Indian residents. IREX presents investment opportunities for high net worth and wealthy individuals who intend to invest in international real estate and premium luxury properties. IREX 2024 New Delhi will have participation of leading international real estate developers and marketing companies and is expected to draw more than 1000 visitors. Companies from UAE, Qatar, Malaysia, Greece, Portugal, Cyprus, UK, USA, Austria, Germany, Malta, Hungary, Spain, Caribbean and EB5 companies from USA that offer real estate investment, residency/citizenship by investment options will be participating in the event.

The show is held in conjunction with IREX Residency & Citizenship Conclave 2024 which is a unique platform that offers various options and prospects of citizenship and residency by investment across the world to Indian residents. The conclave brings together international real estate companies, immigration consultants, legal consultants, government bodies, property developers and other stakeholders under one roof.

IREX presents unique investment real estate investment options in the USA, Europe & Middle East. Leading real estate developers from these regions would be participating at the two-day conclave showcasing their projects. Real estate in Middle-east is booming with attractive investment opportunities for HNIs.

Ashish Parakh, Chief Sales Controller and Chief Marketing Officer at Sobha Realty, said, "Sobha Realty's presence at IREX 2024 in New Delhi highlights our commitment to delivering excellence in real estate. At the event, we are excited to showcase our standout developments, Sobha Solis and Sobha ELWOOD, which exemplify luxury, innovation, and sustainability. This is more than just property investment; it's an opportunity to be part of projects that are reshaping modern urban living. Our focus is on creating luxurious lifestyles and living experiences that resonate with discerning investors, and we invite them to explore our groundbreaking developments that embody quality craftsmanship and a customer-first approach."

Apart from the exhibition, a conference will also be organized which will focus on various aspects, prospects & opportunities of real estate and immigration by investment with individual country presentations addressed by real estate developers and immigration experts and lawyers from leading international companies specialized in the field. This conference will focus mainly on the global investment opportunities along with various financial and legal implications associated with investing abroad. A panel on 'Trending Investment Destinations & Immigration by Investment Options across the Globe' will also be held, with experts from each country talking about their respective projects and programs.

Worldwide, demand for international real estate investments is on a strong growth path over the last few years. The key reasons why HNIs look for international investment is the opportunity to invest abroad and diversify wealth and have access to global investment and operations besides tax benefits, visa free travel and high rental returns. Investment in a second passport also gives the investors access to career, educational, and lifestyle opportunities on a global scale, for investors and their families.

Lured by multiple benefits, Indian residents are increasingly looking for investing in real estate outside India and international citizenship by investment opportunities. Further, several international developers offer easy payment plans with low booking amounts as interest rates abroad are considerably lower than the rates prevailing in the Indian market which makes these deals more attractive. Through this show, the Indian investors will be able to identify real estate investment opportunities and gain knowledge to make informed investment decisions.

The lead sponsor of this show is Sobha Realty. The platinum sponsors of the show include U.S. Immigration Fund, USA; CMB Regional Centers, USA; EB5 United, USA; GREEN Properties, Greece. Other participants include Citizen Lane, Malta, Germany, Austria; MIRA Developments, Dubai; AYS Developers, Dubai; Vestian MEA, Dubai; KL Metro, Malaysia; Home Abroad Inc, USA; Swallow Immigration, Canada; Gate Greece Properties, Greece; Green Card Fund, USA EB5; Invest Citizenship; Portugal; MIBS Group, Greece; Golden Visa Greece; Magna Real Estate and many others.

In recent years, Greece has become an increasingly popular destination for international investors, thanks to its rapidly growing economy and attractive investment opportunities. Recent trends show a noticeable increase in interest in various sectors like real estate, tourism and renewable energy, making Greece a very hot spot for investment. With its strategic location and ongoing development projects, the country is set to grow even more significantly in the coming years.

One of the most interesting and appealing investment opportunities is undoubtedly the Greek Golden Visa program. This innovative initiative allows non-EU citizens to easily obtain a Greek residence permit by investing in real estate. The Golden Visa not only provides residency in Greece but also gives visa-free access to the entire Schengen Zone, making it a great choice for those looking to live, work or travel within Europe.

"At GREEN Properties, we specialize in helping investors take full advantage of this unique program by offering high-quality construction and comprehensive real estate services. Many of our valued clients from around the world have successfully secured their Golden Visa while investing in properties with strong potential for significant returns. At GREEN Properties, we are genuinely proud to be part of this impressive growth and look forward to helping more investors make the most of the exciting opportunities Greece has to offer in the near future," says Vasilis Leivadas, Head of Business Development, GREEN Properties.

IREX is organized by GMN Events Pvt. Ltd, which is part of an international media company that represents several media and exhibition brands in the Indian market and organizes road shows and events for its clients. IREX is a unique b2c show with a track record of eighteen successful shows since 2015 in India and UAE.

