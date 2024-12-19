Leading Nutraceutical Brand Nutrela Partners with Bollywood Fitness Icon Shahid Kapoor to Promote Natural Wellness Solutions

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], December 19: Nutrela Nutrition, a prominent nutraceutical brand under Patanjali Foods Limited, is excited to announce the appointment of Bollywood superstar and fitness icon Shahid Kapoor as its new brand ambassador. Known for his unwavering dedication to health and his transformative fitness journey, Shahid Kapoor perfectly embodies Nutrela's mission of promoting holistic wellness and balanced living. His influence and commitment to fitness will inspire millions to embrace Nutrela's safe and natural nutraceutical solutions.

Nutrela Nutrition offers India's most certified and advanced range of bio-fermented and clinically tested nutraceutical products. Developed by Patanjali Foods Limited (formerly Ruchi Soya Industries Limited), these vegetarian alternatives to chemical- and animal-based nutraceuticals effectively address the challenges posed by modern lifestyles--such as poor eating habits and the side effects of chemical-laden medicines. With the promise of "Balanced, Natural, & Healthy Nutrition," Nutrela's products provide solutions to combat lifestyle disorders and promote overall well-being.

Nutrela Nutrition offers a wide array of products, ranging from sports nutrition to vitamins and minerals, supporting individuals in achieving physical fitness, mental clarity, and overall vitality. For instance, Nutrela's Isoveda Whey Protein aids muscle recovery and boosts endurance with 27 grams of protein per scoop, paired with bio-fermented enzymes for enhanced absorption. Similarly, Nutrela Daily Active delivers a powerful blend of 13 vitamins, 12 minerals, 8 amino acids, and natural extracts to support daily health.

Commenting on the collaboration, Sanjeev Asthana, CEO of Patanjali Foods Limited, said, "Patanjali Nutraceuticals works with a fitness-first approach, focusing on balanced nutrition and holistic health. Consumers of Patanjali Nutraceuticals are individuals who accord top priority to their fitness and wholesome wellness. This ensures continued improvisation in their personal and family health metrics. We have chosen to partner with Shahid Kapoor, who qualitatively manifests our brand's key attributes, persona, and values. The Nutraceutical range of products is equally consumed for the best results in mental agility, also a key facet of Shahid's personality."

This partnership with Shahid Kapoor underscores Nutrela Nutrition's commitment to revolutionizing the role of nutraceuticals in daily life and inspiring individuals to prioritize their health and wellness.

TVC Links:

* https://youtu.be/7j2Ol_M1bWw

* https://youtu.be/KQ9h9Iw--M8

