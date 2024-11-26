Legendary Boxer and Olympian Mary Kom to Address ASU+GSV & Emeritus Summit 2025

BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 26: Arizona State University (ASU), GSV, and Emeritus are pleased to announce that six-time world boxing champion and Olympic medallist Mary Kom will be a keynote speaker at the 3rd Annual ASU+GSV & Emeritus Summit, India's largest edtech summit, taking place from February 3-5, 2025, in Gurugram, Delhi NCR. Mary Kom will join an esteemed group of speakers including: Suresh Prabhakar Prabhu, Former Union Minister; Dr. Chandra Pemmasani, Minister of State for Communications of India; Ronnie Screwvala, upGrad Education; Alakh Pandey, Physics Wallah; Dr. Rukmini Banerji, Pratham Education Foundation; and more.

The 2025 ASU+GSV & Emeritus Summit will gather over 650 global leaders in education, upskilling, technology and workforce development, including investors, Edtech founders, policymakers, economic influencers, and PreK-12 leaders who have "All Eyes on India". The summit aims to foster discussions and collaborations to tackle challenges in education and workforce development while creating innovative learning solutions.

Attendees will delve into critical issues and developments with each attendee inspired and spurred to transformative action. With only 650 tickets available, registration is limited and available here.

Known as "Magnificent Mary", Mary Kom's journey from a small village in Manipur to becoming a renowned sports figure reflects her determination and resilience. Beyond her numerous accolades, including an Olympic medal, she has strongly advocated for gender equality, health, and education, especially for women in India.

"We are incredibly excited to announce Mary Kom as a keynote speaker at the ASU+GSV & Emeritus Summit," says Deborah Quazzo, ASU+GSV Summit Co-founder and Managing Partner of GSV. "As we work toward a world in which ALL people have equal access to the future, leaders like Mary Kom exemplify the perseverance and passion that carry our mission forward, in India and beyond."

"Mary Kom is an inspiring education advocate and leader for women's empowerment and we are honoured for her to join us at our 2025 Summit," said Ashwin Damera, Co-Founder and CEO, Emeritus. "Her commitment to empowering women aligns with the summit's focus on driving positive change through leadership. Her perseverance, resilience, extraordinary leadership and dedication to mentorship and nurturing talents is paving the way for future generations."

The ASU+GSV & Emeritus Summit highlights India's role as a global leader in educational transformation. By focusing on emerging trends and solutions in edtech, the event will serve as a crucial meeting point for stakeholders seeking to harness innovation to shape the future of education and workforce readiness.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)