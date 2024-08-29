Legrand and Amaal Mallik Electrify Audiences with 'Kamaal ka Switch' Music Video - A Symphony of Innovation

NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 29: In an exciting collaboration, Legrand, a worldwide pioneer in electrical and digital building infrastructure, has teamed up with renowned musician Amaal Mallik to reintroduce its innovative Lyncus Range. The new campaign, titled "Kamaal ka Switch," features a vibrant music video showcasing the standout features of the Lyncus Range, aimed at engaging a millennial audience. A Fresh Marketing Communication Originally launched in 2019, the Lyncus Range has evolved in response to the changing preferences of consumers. Today, audiences seek new and innovative experiences, prompting Legrand to refresh its marketing communication. "Kamaal ka Switch" represents this new direction, blending modern aesthetics with cutting-edge technology.

Highlighting the Lyncus Range

The Lyncus Range is distinguished by its touch switches, pillow finish plates, and elegant design. These features set it apart from other products in the market. The touch dimmer and switches offer smooth functionality, while the unique pillow finish adds a touch of sophistication. Additionally, the nose pinch design on the switches is a unique element that enhances the user experience.

The "Kamaal Ka Switch" Music Video

The storyline of the "Kamaal ka Switch" music video is simple yet engaging. Amaal Mallik receives a package and discovers the Lyncus switches, leading him to compose a groovy song inspired by the product. The video showcases the smooth functioning of the touch dimmer and switches, visually highlighting the innovative features of the Lyncus Range.

Measuring Campaign Success

The success of the "Kamaal ka Switch" campaign will primarily be measured through social media impressions, given the campaign's major presence on these platforms. Additionally, insights from partners and market feedback will be used to evaluate the impact of offline promotional activities. The captivating video that has taken social media by storm, amassing over 10 million views. The 'Kamaal Ka Switch' song featured in the video has resonated deeply with audiences, gaining organic traction on Instagram and achieving over 100,000 views. This collaboration highlights the power of music and social media in creating impactful brand engagements, showcasing Legrand India's innovative approach to connecting with its audience. The success of this campaign underscores the synergy between creative content and strategic marketing.

Looking Ahead

Legrand will further amplify the 'Kamaal Ka Switch' campaign through an on-ground multi-city activity across India. The brand will be engaging with the local retailers and electrician community and facilitating their branding requirements to promote the Lyncus range and create a buzz in the market. Legrand remains committed to innovation, with plans that focus on bringing fresh and exciting elements to its customers. The reintroduction of the Lyncus Range exemplifies this commitment, setting the stage for more groundbreaking products in the pipeline.

Sameer Saxena, Marketing Director, Group Legrand India said, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Amaal Mallik for the 'Kamaal ka Switch' campaign, a significant step in redefining how we connect with our audience. The Lyncus Range, with its touch switches and unique pillow finish, represents the perfect blend of technology and style, embodying the spirit of innovation and modernity. The tagline 'Upgrade to New' emphasizes the need for an upgrade to modern solutions, reflecting our focus on providing advanced and aesthetically pleasing electrical fittings that meet the evolving needs of our customers. The 'Kamaal ka Switch' campaign is a testament to this commitment, as we leverage a blend of digital platforms, out-of-home (OOH) advertising, and experiential activations to make a lasting impression. This multi-channel approach not only showcases the distinct advantages of our offerings but also solidifies Legrand's position as a leader in the home automation and electrical fittings industry."

Further, he added, "At Legrand, we continuously strive to enhance customer experiences through innovative solutions, and this campaign is a testament to our commitment to staying ahead of the curve."

Music Video: www.youtube.com/watch?v=G16Lx2wBi4Y

A global specialist in the electrical & digital building infrastructure, with a global turnover over Euro 8.33 billion in year 2022 group based in Limoges, France. The group has manufacturing facilities in 90 countries and its products are sold in over 180 countries. Globally, Legrand is a leader in wiring devices and cable management with a global market share of over 20% and 11.6% respectively. Legrand also enjoys leadership positions in at least one of its major business areas in a (several) number of countries including France, Italy, Russia, Brazil, Mexico, China, and of course India.

Legrand India offers a wide range of products in the categories of Energy distribution, Wiring devices, Home Automation, Structured Cabling, Lighting Management Solutions, Cable Management, and Industrial application products. It is an undisputed leader in MCBs, RCDs and DBs and a strong No. 2 in wiring devices Apart from this, the company also holds a leading position in Home Automation, MCCBs and Cable management systems.

The company's geographical reach, across market segments, caters to new requirements of customers with smart solutions that make Legrand a multipolar group. And this multipolar nature, and the global philosophy of Listen, Design, Make and Support has enabled it to provide innovative and smart solutions. Legrand's products are amongst the top in the market and have undisputable brand equity.

Legrand products and services comply with the three criteria of simplicity - simplicity of use, simplicity of installation and simplicity of distribution - which enables the company to quickly penetrate new markets. With an employee base of over 5500 in India, the company is fast emerging as a leader in its core business by extending products and services that suit every segment in the local market.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Legrand operates across India over 28 offices, an extensive network of over 870 distribution partners, and 19000 retail outlets with seven state-of-the-art manufacturing units, seventeen training centres and 3 R & D centers. Technological innovations, simple and rapid product combinations to form communicating systems, clever installation ideas, etc. are the focus of the R & D team at Legrand.

