Leica SL3-S: The new full-frame camera with a 24 megapixel sensor, fast autofocus and enhanced video functions

PNN

New Delhi [India], January 22: Leica Camera AG launched the SL-System in 2015, combining photography and videography in a unique way right from the very start. With the full-frame system based on the L-Mount standard, Leica has firmly established itself in the world of professional audiovisual production. The latest version in the range of SL-System cameras is the Leica SL3, which was launched in March 2024. Like all Leica products, it fulfils the highest standards of image and production quality, setting new benchmarks for ease of use with its unique user interface. These values are now embodied in a new SL-System camera: the Leica SL3-S.

When developing this camera, the process centred on the high demands of professional photography and videography. In doing so, the key focus was on speed, flexibility and versatility. The result is a camera that combines the highest image quality for both photography and videography with optimum working speed and reliability. The Leica SL3-S integrates state-of-the-art technology into an outstanding design. It also offers numerous new functions that ensure a professional workflow for producing audiovisual content.

A new BSI CMOS full-frame sensor with 24-megapixel native resolution, 48- and 96-megapixel multi-shot modes, and a new autofocus system form the core of the SL3-S. Securely protected by an IP54-certified solid all-metal body, Leica combines the strengths of three focus technologies here: the latest generation in phase detection AF (PDAF), depth map (object detection AF) and contrast detection AF enable continuous shooting with the Leica SL3-S at up to 30 frames per second with full autofocus support. This makes the SL3-S the fastest Leica system camera ever built. Together with a high dynamic range and the impressive ISO range of 50 to 200,000, the SL3-S delivers excellent-quality photos and videos in all shooting situations.

The SL3-S is also the first camera in the SL-System to be equipped with content credentials technology in accordance with the Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI) for photos. If desired, each image can be signed with tamper-proof metadata, such as the camera model and author information, as well as creation and editing data. In order to prove authenticity with verifiable image content and to make edits transparent, the content credentials can be checked using freely available verification tools (verify.contentauthenticity.org).

The SL3-S records videos in a resolution of up to 6K and offers 3:2 open-gate recording, a feature that provides flexibility when creating video content for a wide variety of channels. For example, portrait format videos can be recorded in 4K, 9:16 without any loss of quality and the field of view in recorded material can also be determined retrospectively. The SL3-S records HDMI-RAW in 5.9K at 30 fps to external display recorders. What's more, thanks to the fast CFexpress type B interface, ProRes 4:2:2 HQ in 5.8K at 30 fps or C4K at 60 fps can also be internally recorded without any recording time limits. It is also possible to record directly to an external SSD hard drive via the USB-C interface, which further increases the flexibility of the SL3-S. A dedicated timecode interface enables professional synchronisation of image and sound on set. The Maestro IV processor with L2 technology effortlessly handles enormous amounts of data, resulting in images with superb colour rendering, high dynamic range and excellent noise behaviour in the L-Log colour space. This processor has been lauded internationally for its optimal quality.

The versatile interfaces and powerful connectivity of the SL3-S ensure a seamless professional workflow. It has slots for CFexpress type B and UHS-II SD memory cards, a USB-C port for fast data transfer, tethering, SSD connection or power supply, and a full-size HDMI 2.1 output for external LCD panels or recording devices. In addition, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi with MIMO technology enable fast, stable connection to the Leica FOTOS App, with which DNG images can be transferred in full resolution in a matter of seconds. As a certified Apple "Made for iPhone® and iPad®" accessory, the Leica SL3-S can be connected directly to Apple products using the supplied USB-C cable. Over the course of 2025, the Camera-to-Cloud function will also become available via Adobe frame.io, using which videos and photos can be uploaded directly from the camera to the Adobe frame.io cloud for further processing.

Thanks to the L-Mount, the SL3-S can be combined with the outstanding lenses for all Leica camera systems, as well as the broad range from super wide-angle lenses to super telephoto zoom lenses from the L-Mount alliance partners. Various Cine lenses can also be used via adapters, the special scales for which can be found in the video menu of the SL3-S. The lens bayonet mount ensures that the Leica SL3-S offers comprehensive system compatibility. In addition, the legendary Leica M-Lenses' full potential can be harnessed thanks to the special design of the image sensor and an external light sensor. Photographers and videographers benefit from the unrivalled imaging performance and compact design of the Leica M-Lenses together with the incredible features of the SL3-S. Image stabilisation of up to 5 stops integrated into the camera body further extends the range of applications for M-Lenses.

The EyeRes® viewfinder of the Leica SL3-S is equipped with a painstakingly produced optical system of glass lenses. It displays the subject crystal clear at all times with up to 120 images per second and a resolution of 5.76 million pixels. Thanks to the live preview, it offers full control over the exposure and composition of shots even before the shutter is released. Another new feature of the SL3-S is the tilting 3.2-inch high-res touchscreen with a high-quality tilting mechanism, which makes it even easier to take photos and videos from different angles.

A further highlight is the interface, already familiar to users of the SL3. As with the SL3, the optimisations to the SL3-S include ergonomic and haptic features, as well as the user interface and menu navigation. The handle, button layout and overall camera design have been improved for even more intuitive handling. The clearly structured icon and menu design makes navigation even easier, with distinct sections for photo and video functions. The Cine mode has been tailored specifically to the needs of professional video production.

Freely assignable FN buttons and optimised touch interaction throughout the camera menu allow for intuitive and convenient operation. When taking photos and filming, the entire user interface of the SL3-S aligns itself in landscape or portrait format according to the camera position. The SL3-S is noticeably lighter and more compact than its predecessors and feels even better in the hand thanks to its optimised design. In addition, the complete range of accessories already available for the Leica SL3 are also compatible with the SL3-S.

100 years of Leica: Witness to a century (1925-2025)

For Leica Camera AG, the year 2025 marks the 100th anniversary of the Leica I. First presented to the public at the Leipzig Spring Fair in 1925, it was the first mass-produced Leica 35 mm camera. With its compact and handy format, it created new photographic applications and revolutionised the world of photography. Leica Camera AG's celebrations around the world are therefore being held under the motto "100 Years of Leica: Witness to a Century" with numerous cultural highlights and exciting new products.

Leica Camera India (FCE Lifestyles Pvt Ltd)

Leica Camera India, operated by FCE Lifestyles Pvt. Ltd., announces the launch of the Leica SL3-S in India starting 16th January 2025. The camera will be available at the Leica Store India, Connaught Place, New Delhi, and for pre-booking on www.leica-store.in, priced at Rs. 5,00,000/- (inclusive of GST).

FCE Lifestyles Pvt. Ltd. is the exclusive distributor for Leica products in India. For more details, visit www.leica-store.in.

About Leica Camera

Leica Camera AG, headquartered in Wetzlar, Germany, is a global leader in premium cameras, lenses, and sports optics with over 150 years of heritage. Renowned for its German craftsmanship, iconic design, and innovative technology, Leica represents unmatched quality in photography and imaging.

Leica Camera India operates through FCE Lifestyles Pvt. Ltd., the exclusive distributor for Leica products in the country, with its flagship store located in Connaught Place, New Delhi.

Leica is dedicated to fostering a global community of photographers through its Leica Galleries, Academies, and prestigious awards such as the Leica Oskar Barnack Award (LOBA).

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)