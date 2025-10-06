Leucine Rich Bio Unveils BugSpeaks - India's First Facial Skin Microbiome Test

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 6: Leucine Rich Bio Pvt. Ltd., South Asia's pioneering microbiome company, today unveiled the region's first-ever Skin Microbiome Test- BugSpeaks facial skin microbiome test. This groundbreaking innovation promises to transform skincare and wellness by providing personalized, science-driven insights based on the unique ecosystem of microbes living on the skin.

Unlike traditional skincare approaches that focus solely on topical treatments, BugSpeaks facial Skin Microbiome Test analyzes the millions of beneficial microorganisms residing on the skin's surface. These microbes play critical roles in protecting against pathogens, modulating immune responses, and promoting skin healing. Imbalances caused by environmental changes, hormones, or harsh skincare products can lead to skin issues such as irritation, breakouts, and sensitivity.

The test evaluates key skin health parameters, including hydration, elasticity, aging, and barrier strength, by analyzing users' skin samples through an advanced four-step scientific process comprising quality control, DNA sequencing, data analysis, and report verification. Customers receive a detailed, algorithm-generated report with personalized recommendations for topical ingredients, nutrition, and probiotics to restore and maintain healthy skin. While microbiome balance is central, the test also acknowledges broader influences like lifestyle, environment, diet, and genetics.

Fuelled by the rapidly expanding global skin microbiome market, which was valued at approximately USD 1.03 billion in 2024 and is expected to nearly triple by 2032--the launch taps into rising consumer demand for scientifically backed, personalized skincare solutions. The Middle East and GCC regions, with growing awareness and disposable incomes, represent significant markets for this innovation.

Leucine Rich Bio's commitment to quality is reflected in its ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 17025 certifications, alongside NABH and NABL accreditations, positioning it as one of the few companies in the sector with such rigorous lab and clinical standards. BugSpeaks Skin is the second microbiome test offering after BugSpeaks gut microbiome test - South Asia's first gut microbiome test launched in 2017.

Dr Debojyoti Dhar, Co-Founder and Director, says "We took some time in bringing our next microbiome profiling test targeting skin after gut, as we wanted to bring in more actionable parameters in the report. It is an attempt to translate microbiome science into something that will impact the well-being of individuals by maintaining good skin health!"

Kumar Sankaran, CEO, opines, "BugSpeaks skin microbiome test can revolutionize the skin healthcare market. We believe this will also help propagate the importance of the microbes in our wellbeing"

With the Skin Microbiome Test now available, Leucine Rich Bio aims to collaborate with dermatologists, wellness centers, and beauty experts to integrate microbiome science into daily skincare regimens. The broader vision extends beyond aesthetics to preventive healthcare--early risk detection, enhanced skin resilience, and optimized routines grounded in data.

About Leucine Rich Bio:

Founded in 2014, Leucine Rich Bio is South Asia's first dedicated microbiome company. Leveraging deep research, advanced analytics, and strong quality certifications, the company's flagship BugSpeaks® diagnostics and Rychbiome wellness lines empower preventive health and personalized skin care.

Disclaimer: This article is for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor before taking any step.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)