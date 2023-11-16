Lexcru Water Tech Surges with 50,000+ Technician Sign-Ups: Revolutionizing the Industry

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 16: Lexcru Water Tech, a Gujarat-based RO water purifier company has announced record-breaking registrations by signing up 50,000+ technicians across India on its mobile application. Lexcru Water Tech is a manufacturer of RO components and RO water purifiers. Lexcru holds the entire supply chain from manufacturing to the end customer through its dealer and distributor network.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The RO Industry has been around in India for the last 20 years and it's been growing ever since. The biggest challenge this industry has faced is providing quality after-sales services to its customers due to the lack of skilled technicians. Many organised players have also tried to resolve this, but they needed help to solve it completely. To resolve this persistent problem, Lexcru has developed a mobile application, Lexcru Rewards, and connected all the technicians on one platform.

"Lexcru's vision is to make India self-reliant in the water purification sector to provide safe and pure drinking water to millions and to accomplish our vision, we manufacture the best quality RO products. We follow the 'no compromise in quality' policy," said Shreyansh Shah, CEO of the company. "There is a big gap in the RO industry. This industry is failing to provide proper service. RO purifiers need timely service to purify water properly. And the manufacturers can't reach every end customer. But the technicians can. So we aimed to connect with our technicians and build our mobile application. This is helping us to support them and filling the gap in the industry."

As of today, 50,000+ technicians across India have signed up on the Lexcru Rewards App. Lexcru is bringing noteworthy change through its mobile application and by conducting 100+ water awareness seminars joined by 15,000+ technicians in multiple cities across India. We are seeing these Water Experts giving top-notch service to consumers.

Apart from building a vast network of technicians, Lexcru is also the largest RO Pump manufacturer in India and the first company to set up a membrane sheet manufacturing unit in India.

Talking about the Indian RO manufacturing area, a decade ago it was facing heavy competition from the global market. Most of the RO components were imported from China and then assembled in India. Lexcru was also struggling to provide quality products at affordable rates. After the launch of the "Make in India" initiative of the Government of India, Lexcru joined the bandwagon and set up a large state-of-the-art RO component manufacturing setup in Ahmedabad. Currently, Lexcru is producing all RO components only in India and exporting to 30+ countries. It is a proud moment for Indians, as an import-dependent business is now dominated by an Indian company. It has captured a 25% market share of the Indian RO industry.

Speaking about water purification, with environmental concerns and health-conscious consumers driving the demand for RO systems, the industry is poised for continuous growth. RO water purifiers have become an integral part of modern households and businesses due to their efficiency in removing contaminants and ensuring access to clean, safe drinking water.

To know more, visit - http://lexcru.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)