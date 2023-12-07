Lexicon IMA opens admissions for upcoming academic year; offers unconventional courses in Media & Animation

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 7: The Lexicon Institute of Media and Animation (Lexicon IMA) in Pune has thrown open the doors for admissions to its upcoming academic year beginning July 2024. Lexicon IMA's highly industry focused and customized course curriculum covers a wide range of subjects in both animation as well as media studies for those seeking competitive and promising jobs in Digital and Print Media Publications, Advertising and Public Relations Agencies besides Animation and VFX Production Companies.

Among the standout offerings are a 3-year undergraduate program delving into animation and a 2-year postgraduate program laser-focused on journalism and media studies. Lexicon IMA also offers an assortment of specialized courses covering amongst others, Game Art, Graphic Broadcast & Social Media Marketing, Web & UI/UX Design for anyone with a passion for creative arts.

The animation sector is predicted to display exponential growth riding on the success of both the entertainment and the gaming industry. Lexicon IMA's flagship 3-Year program in Animation & Media Studies offers a mix of theory learning as well as hands-on practical experience. Its faculty is composed of current industry experts and veterans with proven competence. The Institute's 'Academic Partner' for the program is Frameboxx 2.0, a premier academy for animation and creative arts.

The 2-Year Program in Media Studies is a perfect fit for students interested in pursuing careers in journalism and mass communication across print, broadcast and digital media platforms. Committed to creating 'Day Zero Professionals' the Institute's journalism curriculum has been designed with inputs from industry professionals. To further empower eligible aspirants, the institute offers scholarships upto 50,000 INR for its 2-year program.

With Lexicon IMA's Advisory board, Governing board and faculty hosting several industry veterans, the Institute's students have ample opportunities to interact and get industry perspective even before they step out into the industry. Regular industrial and studio visits further enrich the learning experience by offering students first hand insights into the intricacies of the media and animation sectors. These immersive experiences go beyond the conventional classroom setup, providing well-rounded education. The Institute also allows animation aspirants unlimited practice hours to hone their skills and excel.

Aiming to build promising careers, Lexicon IMA has strategic partnerships with over thirty animation and gaming companies besides media and advertising companies like The Times of India, Pune Times Mirror, Frameboxx 2.0, Civic Mirror, Engage Digital Partners and Communicate India. These collaborations provide students with invaluable opportunities to bridge the gap between classroom learning and hands-on industry experience.

Recognizing the global nature of the media landscape, Lexicon IMA provides free certifications in Mandarin, French and Spanish to enrich students' linguistic capabilities and enhance their professional appeal. The Institute also imparts entrepreneurial skills and training to all students thus preparing them to become tactical business innovators in the dynamic media setting.

The comprehensive courses at Lexicon IMA certainly keep the future-ready skills on the pedestal to distinguish its pedigree. Interested students eager for detailed insights into courses, admissions procedures, and scholarship opportunities can explore the institute's official website at lexiconima.com

