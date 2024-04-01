Lifelong Online unveils Lifelong Android Home Projector series to redefine the high-quality home entertainment market making it accessible to all

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 1: Lifelong Online, one of India's leading e-commerce brands for consumer goods, is proud to unveil its latest innovation, the Lifelong Android Home Projector series. Designed to revolutionize the home viewing experience, the Lifelong Projector series combines cutting-edge technology with unparalleled convenience, offering consumers an immersive cinematic experience right in the comfort of their own homes.

The Lifelong Android Home Projector series comprises four models, each packed with features that elevate home entertainment to new heights:

LLPJEJ40 - Lifelong Minipix Android Home Projector - 1280*720p Full HD with 4K 3200 Lumen (200 ANSI) Brightness - Inbuilt HiFi Speaker for Netflix, Prime, YouTube, etc - Wi-Fi, Bluetooth & 150" Max Display (Black)

LLPJH10 - Lifelong TruePixel Android Home Projector - 1080p Full HD with 4K 6000 Lumen (350 ANSI) Brightness - Inbuilt HiFi Speaker for Netflix, Prime, YouTube, etc - Wi-Fi, Bluetooth & 150" Max Display (White)

LLPJH20 - Lifelong LightBeam Android Smart Home Projector - 720p Full HD with 4K, 2500 Lumen (150 ANSI) Brightness - Inbuilt HiFi Speaker for Netflix, Prime, YouTube, etc - Wi-Fi, Bluetooth & 100" Max Display (White)

LLPJJV30 - Lifelong SmartStream Android Home Projector - 1920*1080p Full HD with 4k, 7000 Lumen (450 ANSI) Brightness with Auto Focus - Inbuilt HiFi Speaker for Netflix, Prime, YouTube, etc - Wi-Fi, Bluetooth & 200" Max Display

Bharat Kalia, Co-Founder, Lifelong Online Retail Pvt. Ltd. said, " As the founder of Lifelong, I'm thrilled to share our latest venture into the world of electronics. Our team has diligently researched and developed this new category to meet the evolving needs of our customers. We understand the importance of staying ahead of the curve in today's fast-paced market, and this expansion aligns with our commitment to innovation and growth. We're confident that this new line of products will not only complement our existing offerings but also enhance the overall Lifelong experience for our valued customers."

Sanjeev Ranjan, Category Head - electronics, Lifelong Online Retail said, "We are thrilled to introduce our Smart Projector Series, marking the brand's debut in the home entertainment category. As the demand for cinematic experiences at home continues to rise, Lifelong's projectors are designed to meet and exceed customer expectations. Their compactness, coupled with built-in apps, and giant cinema-like display with HiFi speakers offers unparalleled convenience, allowing users to enjoy entertainment on the go. Timed perfectly with the excitement of the IPL season, these portable and smart projectors promise an unforgettable viewing experience for cricket enthusiasts gathering with family and friends."

These projectors offer exceptional features including Full HD resolution, support for 4K content, high brightness levels, inbuilt HiFi speakers, and seamless connectivity options such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. With screen sizes ranging from 100" to a staggering 200", users can enjoy a true cinematic experience in the comfort of their homes. With the online market for home projectors in India currently estimated at INR 250 crores and growing at a rate of 30-35% annually, Lifelong aims to capture a significant share of this burgeoning market with its innovative product lineup.

The Lifelong Android Home Projector series is competitively priced starting from INR 7,499, making high-quality home entertainment accessible to all. These projectors will be available exclusively in the Indian online market through leading platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Quick Commerce.

About Lifelong Online

Lifelong Online is one of India's leading e-commerce brands for consumer goods. Inspired by consumers, our products are developed keeping the modern Indian consumer's lifestyle at the core of the design. As we reimagine everyday living, our products strongly resonate with our consumers, establishing our strong presence across multiple categories, starting from Home & Kitchen, Lifestyle, Fitness, Healthcare, and extending to Smartwatches. At Lifelong Online, we run the complete e-commerce flywheel, with a technology backbone that secures customer feedback across multiple touch points, demonstrating effective marketing and communication campaigns, managing a diverse multi-country factory base, a pan-India customer service network, and robust capabilities of e-commerce fulfillment at multiple locations across India. Lifelong Online was founded by Atul Raheja, Varun Grover, and Bharat Kalia in 2015.

https://www.flipkart.com/computers/computer-peripherals/projectors/lifelong~brand/pr?sid=6bo,tia,1hx & marketplace=FLIPKART & otracker=product_breadCrumbs_Lifelong+Projectors

For further media queries, please contact:

Sonia Kulkarni | Hunk Golden and Media

9820184099 | sonia.kulkarni@hunkgolden.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)