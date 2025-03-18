LightFury Announces India's Own AAA Title, 'E-Cricket' and Unveils its First Teaser at GDC, in Collaboration with Amazon Web Services

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 18: LightFury Games, India's premier AAA-focussed game-tech studio announced its upcoming title 'E-Cricket' with a teaser and demo today at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) 2025 in San Francisco. Created in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), the title reinforces LightFury's mission to establish India as a hub for world-class game development. It is powered by new, fully managed AWS capability Amazon GameLift Streams, which enables developers to deliver high-fidelity, low-latency game experiences to players using virtually any device with a browser, eliminating the need for dedicated gaming hardware.

Here's an exclusive first glimpse of the E-Cricket game: E-Cricket Announcement Teaser |LightFury Games

For over 30 years, GDC has been the launchpad for ground-breaking projects and innovations, making it the definitive platform for shaping the future of interactive entertainment. Drawing over 28,000 industry professionals annually--including developers, publishers, and technology leaders--this year's event marks a milestone for India's AAA gaming ecosystem with LightFury Games' debut global showcase. The game is designed to deliver an immersive, high-stakes competitive experience, targeting both dedicated Esports players and cricket enthusiasts worldwide. Built on Unreal Engine 5, using AI and next-gen visuals, the title blends realism with advanced gameplay mechanics, reimagining the sport in an entirely new way.

The title is expected to nurture an engaging player community, featuring multiplayer modes, live tournaments, and interactive gameplay innovations that push the boundaries of traditional Esports gaming. The studio plans for a global launch of their game in early 2026.

"AWS is proud to support LightFury Games as they showcase their ground-breaking work on this new title at GDC," said Chris Lee, Head of Immersive Technologies at AWS. "Amazon GameLift Streams empowers studios like LightFury Games to deliver exceptional experiences without hardware limitations and unlocks new opportunities for game developers worldwide."

"It's an impactful opportunity for an Indian AAA game studio to showcase at GDC, marking an incredible milestone for the industry," said Anurag Banerjee, CPTO and Co-founder of LightFury Games. "Amazon GameLift Streams is going to revolutionise mobile gaming in India - the world's second-largest mobile market. By delivering high-fidelity visuals on mobile devices through any web browser (without app installations) and requiring only high-speed internet, this technology makes premium gaming more accessible and affordable. It reshapes the industry, unlocking bold new opportunities for gameplay, engagement, and monetisation, allowing us to take this game to the masses like never before," he added.

"We have announced the release of a blockbuster AAA E-Cricket game--made in India, for India and the world. We are fully committed to launching it in early 2026 and are moving full steam ahead. With the right combination of world-class tech, and global and Indian talent, we are confident of building India's AAA gaming ecosystem, and positioning the country as a key player on the global Esports stage," said Karan Shroff, CEO and Co-founder of LightFury Games.

Founded in 2024 by industry veterans Karan Shroff, Anurag Banerjee, and Tina Balachandran, LightFury Games is India's premier AAA-focused game-tech studio dedicated to building high-quality, cutting-edge gaming experiences. Together, the leadership team has worked on more than 40 AAA titles. Backed by $8.5 million in seed funding from Blume Ventures, MIXI Global Investments Inc., Krafton, Gemba Capital and Java Capital, the company is advancing the Indian gaming ecosystem through innovative game development and technology-driven solutions. The studio combines creative vision with technical innovation to create high-quality, globally competitive games. Since its inception, LightFury Games has put world-class tech and talent at the centre of its planning and growth and strives to revolutionize India's role as a hub for world-class game development.

To know more, please visit www.lightfurygames.com and ecricketgame.com.

