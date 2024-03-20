Lilavati Hospital in Gift City, Gujarat has engaged with Mayo Clinic Global Consulting to enhance the patient care standards

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 20: In a strategic move to further elevate the standard of care and patient experience at Lilavati Hospital in Gift City, Gujarat, Prashant Mehta, the promoter of the Lilavati hospital, has announced a consulting partnership with renowned healthcare institution Mayo Clinic Global Consulting to revolutionize healthcare services and elevate patient care standards in the region. This collaboration marks a significant step towards enhancing patient safety and implementing best practices within the hospital's operations and to enhance medical expertise, operational efficiency, and overall quality of care for its patients.

The Lilavati Foundation Promoters are establishing a state-of-the-art facility in Gift City, Gujarat. The new Lilavati Hospital in Gift City will be a separate entity with 300 beds, cutting-edge equipment, and a team of over 400 highly qualified doctors and consultants will give employment opportunity for around 3000 people. Lilavati Hospital in Gift City stands independently and is entirely separate from the Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai. The foundation has recently partnered with Mayo Clinic Global Consulting to provide strategic guidance on organizational goals and clinical practices at the upcoming hospital in GIFT City, Gujarat.

Mayo Clinic Global Consulting is dedicated to providing hospitals, clinics, governments, and healthcare stakeholders with expert guidance and effective solutions to improve their services and outcomes. Through partnerships with global entities like Lilavati Hospital, Mayo Clinic shares best practices in clinical operations, quality improvement efforts, patient safety measures, and cutting-edge technologies. This endeavour reflects Mayo Clinic's dedication to advancing medical expertise and delivering top-notch care that puts patients' well-being first.

The joint efforts of Lilavati Hospital Gift City Gujarat and Mayo Clinic Global Consulting aim to set new benchmarks in healthcare delivery and establish the hospital as a premier destination for high-quality medical treatment. This strategic partnership underscores the hospital's commitment to providing exceptional care and ensuring positive health outcomes for all patients.

In a recent announcement, Charu Mehta, Promoter of Lilavati Hospital located in Gift City, Gujarat, highlighted that the main objective of this collaboration is to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of providing top-notch healthcare services at reasonable prices in India. This strategic alliance is anticipated to introduce state-of-the-art medical knowledge and advanced technologies from Mayo Clinic to Lilavati Hospital, elevating the standard of healthcare available to patients not only in Gujarat but also across other regions. By capitalizing on the expertise and assets of one of the world's most esteemed medical institutions, Lilavati Hospital aims to establish new standards for quality care while ensuring affordability for all sections of society. This partnership represents a significant stride towards bridging the divide between Indian healthcare norms and global best practices, ultimately benefiting patients by granting them access to world-class treatment alternatives within their own nation.

Prashant Mehta, Promoter of Lilavati Hospital, Gift City Gujarat said "Under the terms of the consulting contract, Mayo Clinic experts will work closely with Lilavati Hospital on various projects focused on improving clinical outcomes and standardizing care delivery. Their expertise will encompass areas such as infrastructure development, ambulance services optimization, recruitment strategies, staff training programs, research initiatives, procurement processes, and accreditation standards compliance. By leveraging Mayo Clinic's vast knowledge and experience in healthcare management, Lilavati Hospital aims to enhance its overall quality of care while maintaining a patient-centric approach.

"With a focus on continuous improvement and innovation in medical practices and patient care protocols, this partnership is set to drive positive outcomes for both patients and staff members at Lilavati Hospital while positioning it as a leader in the healthcare industry" Adds Prashant Mehta.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)