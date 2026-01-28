Wednesday, January 28, 2026 | 09:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar's aircraft crashes while attempting to land

Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar's aircraft crashes while attempting to land

Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar's aircraft crashed while attempting to land

Ajit Pawar, Ajit

Ajit Pawar's aircraft crashed while attempting to land at the Baramati airport.(Photo:PTI)

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 9:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's aircraft crashed while attempting to land at the Baramati airport on Wednesday, according to TV reports.
 
(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)
 

Topics : ajit pawar Maharashtra government Maharashtra Maharashtra News BS Web Reports

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 9:26 AM IST

