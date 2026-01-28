Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar's aircraft crashes while attempting to land
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's aircraft crashed while attempting to land at the Baramati airport on Wednesday, according to TV reports.
(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)
First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 9:26 AM IST